15 April-20 May. Entry free. Glasgow Print Studio, Trongate 103, Glasgow, G1 5HD.

Playing Up presents a solo exhibition of new work from artists Beth Shapeero and Fraser Taylor, right, who make up the duo Two-Step. For this exhibition, the artists have worked on a scale that is slightly too large, which has resulted in a variety of “errors” and strange marks. The pair have intentionally leaned into the unanticipated directions of the process and visitors can discover the impact of their unconventional methods in practice.

gpsart.co.uk

Scotland Once Was

19 April-20 May. Entry free. Gallery Close, 4B Howe Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6TD.

Gallery Close is hosting a photography exhibition from Robert Bloomfield and Doug Corrance. Bloomfield was practising street photography in the UK from the late 1950s through to the early 1970s and his work forms one of the highest quality archives of the era, including striking images of the changing face of Britain’s inner cities through to the peace movement of the late 1960s. Corrance has been shooting Scotland for over five decades and his work has taken on both cultural and historical significance. Discover both of these artists’ works together in this latest exhibition.

gallery-close.com

Ron Lawson Into Spring

15-23 April. Entry free. Annan Gallery, 164 Woodlands Road, Glasgow, G3 6LL.

Ron Lawson is one of the most successful Scottish painters working today and his work, above, centred around the Hebrides has won him a global fan base. This latest exclusive show is one of just two gallery exhibitions he stages per year. This latest instalment of works is full of brighter and lighter tones to help see off winter and welcome in spring.

annanart.com

Jasleen Kaur – Alter Altar

15 April-8 October. Entry free. Tramway, 25 Albert Drive, Glasgow, G41 2PE.

Artist Jasleen Kaur was born near Tramway, in Pollokshields, and her exhibition maps and traces local geographies around the venue. It explores questions of tradition, improvisation and political mysticism as tools to reimagine future devotional communities. The exhibition also includes BSL and captioned video interpretation.

tramway.org

Off The Beaten Track

15 April-30 June. Entry free. Skypark, 8 Elliot Place, Glasgow, G3 8EP.

Photographer Emma Flood’s debut photography exhibition is on display at SkyPark Glasgow. Her photographs invite visitors to forgo the conventional and explore the undiscovered paths of Loch Lomond, where she was brought up. The works on display also delve into the hidden cultural gems that make the cities of Glasgow and Edinburgh sparkle.

skypark-glasgow.com

Leith Folk and Lore

15 April-26 May. Entry free. Out of the Blue Drill Hall, 36 Dalmeny Street, Leith, EH6 8RG.

Based on a set of local folk tales from the area, Leith Folk and Lore is an exhibition by Morven Graham. The artist hopes to celebrate and showcase Leith’s vibrant history and culture from both past and present. Using bold printing techniques,

Graham has lifted the folk stories off the paper and brought them to life in the form of sculptural puppets and 3D installations.

outoftheblue.org.uk/leith-folk-lore

Unbroken Threads

15 April-11 June. Entry free. The Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum, Dumbarton Road, Stirling, FK8 2RQ.

The intricate and timeless art of embroidery takes centre stage at The Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum this month. The Stirling Stitchers is a group of crafters united by their shared love of embroidery and textiles. This exhibition celebrates the endurance of the group and the members’ shared love of needlecraft.

smithartgalleryandmuseum.co.uk/exhibition

Confluence: All Islands Connect Under Water

15 April-3 June. Entry free. Centre for Contemporary Arts, 350 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3JD.

This exhibition brings together three artists whose work approaches historical and contemporary examinations of the sea and other bodies of water. The artists explore specific events, situations and mythologies related to the realm of separation and confluences between borders.

cca-glasgow.com

Paperworks by William Dick

16 April-13 May. Entry free. Beacon Arts Centre, Greenock, PA15 1HJ.

William Dick has exhibited, below, extensively in the UK and internationally and has been the recipient of prestigious international awards. The artist explores the questions that arise from exploring a minimalist structure as a painter.

beaconartscentre.co.uk

Lynne Forrester Art Exhibit

15-26 April. Entry free. The Steadings Gallery, Balmacara Square, Kyle of Lochalsh, IV40 8DJ.

Artist Lynne Forrester is exhibiting her vibrantly colourful paintings at The Steadings Gallery. Visitors can discover an array of her original paintings, prints and greetings cards, which were created in her studio on the Isle of Skye.

lynneforrester.com

Charlotte Cohen