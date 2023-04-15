Isle of Seil

Argyll PA34 4RF

Why We Should Visit

For almost 100 years, An Cala has held its position as one of the prettiest gardens in Scotland. Its setting, overlooking a horseshoe bay and with views towards the island of Easdale, is unrivalled and then there’s the romance of arriving at Seil via the tiny Bridge Across the Atlantic which spans an ocean in just 22 metres.

From early spring until late autumn the dense planting provides waves of colour and interest, with many seasonal highlights along the way.

Story of the Garden

The garden was laid out in the 1930s by Thomas Mawson, one of the finest designers of his era. He created a series of terraces and filled these with soil, which had been carried as ballast by ships heading to the nearby slate quarries. The garden flourished for many decades but by the 1980s had fallen into disrepair, which was when the current owners restored and revived it. Recently Mawson’s original plans were discovered and these are now available for visitors to view.

Highlights

The series of Mt Fuji cherry trees that flower in April mark the start of the season at An Cala. These are followed by an abundance of dwarf rhododendrons and azaleas and then in May the startlingly-blue Himalayan poppies appear.

Many of the plants at An Cala have been chosen for damp conditions and these flourish around a series of streams, ponds and waterfalls that cascade through the garden.

Don’t Miss

The rose garden is one of the central features of An Cala and the garden is also filled with summer-flowering perennials which provide a dense froth of foliage as well as plentiful colour. A favourite feature is the small flock of wire sheep that grazes on one of the lawns.

Anything Else to Look Out For?

Formal features such as walls, steps and terraces are softened by ferns and other self-sown plants. The ponds are filled with water lilies and other lush plantings flourish along their edges. The high rainfall levels and mild climate contribute to rapid growth, creating a sense of abundance.

Best Time to Visit

April, May and June are some of the most exciting times to enjoy the garden, as blossom gives way to rhododendrons which in turn are succeeded by blue poppies and then roses.

However this is a very cleverly-designed garden and there is no time during its opening season when it is not worth a visit.

Any Recommendations in the Area?

The tiny island of Easdale is only a five-minute ferry ride from Seil and it is worth the trip to enjoy the wildlife and the fantastic seafood that is served up in the local pub. This was once the centre of Scotland’s slate industry but the population, which was once 5,000, now stands at around 60.

There are no cars on the island and so the wheelbarrows stacked up beside the pier are the main form of transport.

Directions

On the A816 from Oban, turn right at Easdale and continue for eight miles.

Details

The garden is open daily, 10am-5pm. Tickets: £5.50

There are almost 800 islands around Scotland’s coastline, and of the 93 which are inhabited, many have notable gardens, which is remarkable considering how challenging it can be to create a garden where there is little soil, high winds and lots of salt spray.

Generations of intrepid gardeners have cultivated beautiful gardens in unlikely locations, using a combination of plants known to flourish in their areas as well as carefully-chosen cultivars from more exotic parts of the world.

Spring often brings favourable weather to Hebrides, Orkneys and Shetlands, so it’s a good time to visit these remarkable gardens, including the grounds of Dunvegan Castle on Skye, left, which have been established for centuries and Raasay House Garden (a 15-minute boat ride from Skye), where a community project is growing fresh fruit and veg.

Greens Garden on Orkney is another recently-created space. Although exposed to the coast on two sides, many surprising plants now flourish here and at nearby Waulkmill Garden, 15 years of hard work have resulted in a mixture of wild and cultivated plants that blend with the surrounding moorland.

While gardens in the Western Isles can count on the Gulf Stream to bring favourable growing conditions, those in the north have extended daylight hours in summer and offshore gardeners have learned to harness these advantages in order to grow flowers and vegetables on the continent’s furthest edges.