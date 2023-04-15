At what point while watching Succession (Sky Atlantic/Now, Monday) did reality bite? There we were, expecting to have yucks aplenty at Connor’s wedding when a rug the size of Canada was pulled from under us.
He was dead most likely when Tom got through to Roman, Shiv having twice rejected her estranged husband’s calls. More guilt to bear. Slithering Tom turned out to be the hero of the hour, holding the phone to the old man’s ear so his children could have the illusion they had said goodbye. The terrible cellphone connection, dropping in and out, summed up the Roy family dynamics better than any words.
This was great television, and a response to those who say Succession can do polished sneers but not genuine emotion. Most viewers fixated on the fact Logan had gone in episode three, as if it was the law that death had to wait till a finale. Hat tip to all for managing to keep the secret: take note, leaky western security services.
Bank Holiday adaptations of Agatha Christie novels should be ranked according to a “spiffing” index, one being the lowest.
READ MORE: Succession twist that left fans reeling
Why Didn't They Ask Evans? (STV/STV Player, Sunday-Tuesday), being written, directed and starring Hugh Laurie, had a head start on the competition. The man who played the definitive Bertie Wooster on TV is as happy in this period as the Empress of Blandings in muck.
Being Laurie, he could call on top-drawer mates including Emma Thompson and Jim Broadbent to put in appearances, and attract a rising star in Will Poulter as young Bobby Jones, home from the Navy to Blighty and not sure what to do with his life.
Bobby’s mind was taken off his job search when he spied a body at the bottom of the cliffs. With his last breath, the unfortunate soul managed to rasp the question in the title. But who was the stranger, who was Evans, and whodunnit?
Alas for the drama’s spiffing index score, all was revealed at a pace that was only marginally slower than a dreich Easter Monday. Three nights it took for every last detail to unfold. By the time Laurie put in an appearance as a psychiatrist I was too exhausted to care if he was a good ‘un or a bad. One of Christie’s lesser-known works for a reason, I suspect.Stacey Dooley: Ready for War? (BBC3, Wednesday) followed a group of young Ukrainians on an intensive training course with the British Army. Instructors had just five weeks to improve the survival chances of the assembled welders, florists and jewellers when they got to the front line.
It was a gruelling process, emotionally as much as physically. It fell to Dooley to get this across, which she did in her usual no frills but highly effective way. She built a bond with the trainees that rang true and the fellow feeling found its way to viewers, making the closing captions, when we found out what happened next, a heart-in-the-mouth experience. All were well.
Now I’m no TV expert as you know, but even I could sense something familiar about Wales’s Home of the Year (BBC2, Wednesday). Although it introduced itself as a “brand new property series” the resemblance to Scotland’s Home of the Year was uncanny.
Same music, same intro, same heart denoting a favourite spot, same cry of “Ooooooh!” when a lady judge sat on a chair that swung or swivelled unexpectedly.
The judges were same-ish, with Owain Wyn Evans, “Wales’ favourite drumming weatherman” joined by interior designer Mandy Watkins, and architectural designer Glen Thomas.
Umbrage would have been taken at this shameless lift, but then I remembered that Scotland’s Home of the Year is based on a format created and owned by a Danish production company. It’s yer globalisation of telly, innit? There are no hard borders in a world of soft furnishings. Next stop England’s Home of the Year, France’s, Spain’s, wherever.
And when we get bored with having a nosey around other people’s homes - as if - the casts and crews could engage in combat, like the rival news teams in Anchorman.
Also new this week was Designing the Hebrides (BBC Scotland, Monday/BBC2, Wednesday). In another instance of TV eating itself, it was presented by Banjo Beale, who in turn was the winner of last year’s Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr.
For his first assignment, Aussie-born local Beale took on a makeover of the fish shop in Tobermory, the town famous for its colourful main street. To make the shop stand out Banjo opted to do a Rolling Stones and paint it black. Yup.
READ MORE: Rowling to produce Harry Potter series
The attempts to inject drama - would Sally and her parents like the colour? - were overdone, and there was no word on whether the redesign had boosted takings, which was supposed to be the point (that and making half an hour of relatively cheap telly). But Banjo was a pleasant bloke and his as yet unnamed canine sidekick adds to the appeal.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here