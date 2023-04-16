Also, with Tory Party members recently electing two new Tory leaders and subsequent Prime Ministers, the SNP demanded that general elections be held so the people could decide who would be leading the UK Government.

With governments at Westminster and Holyrood seemingly becoming more “presidential” with much publicity being given to the personality and appeal of the person leading the party, it may well be valid to consider a plebiscite of the people in such circumstances. However, given the SNP’s obvious strong views on the matter indicated by their public demands, why was Humza Yousaf elected leader and ultimately First Minister without the public’s endorsement through an election?

Additionally, with the current police investigation into certain aspects of the SNP’s operation, some supporters of Kate Forbes have asked for a rerun of the leadership contest as there has been a “material change of circumstances”. Why is the SNP not practising what it preaches?

Bob MacDougall, Kippen.

We need a new poll now

I FEEL sorry for the new SNP Transport Minister, Kevin Stewart (pictured below). as he has been thrown into the fiasco of Scotland’s ferry service which is now almost in meltdown. With no experience whatsoever in matters of transport, this reflects the chaos in the SNP, whose higher echelsons are running about like headless chickens with no idea how to fix the many problems within their administration.

We need a Holyrood election now to bring an end to this pantomine.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Aberdeen.

Overkill by the police

THE British media opinion-forming elite and the online punditry, overwhelmingly Unionist, detest the SNP.

They especially detested Nicola Sturgeon and impotently raged as poll after poll showed her to be the most popular politician across the entire UK. No surprise then that so few have commented about the extraordinary spectacle of police “overkill” during this investigation at her and her husband’s property: did they think he had buried gold Krugerrands in the back garden?

The universal gloating and schadenfreude is palpable and shows the ugly face of British nationalism at its worst. We must all support the investigation of crime, but this “unique” police action smacks of a political event as well as a financial investigation.

It will be important for the reputation of Scottish policing

(and justice) that the police can bring a charge of sufficient seriousness, to justify what appears to be an excessive police presence, because the optics of it reek to high heaven.

GR Weir, Ochiltree.

Read more: UK should get auditors to look at Scottish Government books

Don’t spare our sensitivities

EVER since the advent of trigger warnings to forewarn ultra-sensitive souls in our college

populations, a generation ironicallyexposed to the gross excesses found on social media platforms and televisual productions, about the content of their courses which could challenge their beliefs or offend them, there has been a sinister development in the emergence of so-called sensitivity readers, whose function is to excise from literature whatever can be interpreted as corrupting readers.

Such guardians of the moral conscience, whether self-appointed or self-anointed, are now employed to patrol the borders of what should be considered acceptable.

This particular cult to bowdlerise literature we have to hope will be but a fleeting phase until publishers come to their senses.

Presumably these saviours of our souls are being paid healthy sums of money to read works of fiction, both modern and traditional, line by line to find and remove those passages most likely to disturb contemporary readers.

I could not believe my ears when I heard one such sensitivity reader piously proclaim on TV that her task was to seek out passages not which might offend but could do harm to the reader.

I took that to mean that her raison d’etre centred round preventing readers from being corrupted. That is surely totally ludicrous beyond all reason.

Books are read individually in the privacy of the readers’ making. Readers take their own impressions from the texts, form their own opinions and have critical faculties which determine their perspectives upon what is read.

That applies to all readers, young or old, who are only too well aware that writers lived at different times in different cultures where conventions, traditions and opinions were far removed from what we take for granted today, though we should not necessarily assume that contemporary thinking is morally superior.

The premise behind the function of sensitivity readers is that the public must be protected from corrupting influences, wrapped up in hypnotically beguiling language, under the spell of which the reader could fall.

That road is pernicious and could lead to the banning of books if they cannot be bowdlerised enough to bow to contemporary orthodoxy.

Sensitivity readers reek of being no more than secular Savonarolas we can well do without.

Denis Bruce, Bishopbriggs.

Paying for the interest rates folly

THE late Queen pertinently asked about the financial crisis in 2008, “Why did no-one foresee this?”.

Likewise, did no “responsible” financial expert, politician or civil servant foresee years ago (as some journalists did) that, with interest rates at ludicrously low historic levels, (a) house prices and therefore mortgages would be fuelled significantly upwards, (b) at some early stage the ordure would hit the proverbial, (c) many recent house buyers would then find their mortgages too high to service, and also (d) their equity would be less than their outstanding mortgage?

Did none of them advise that, to inject a note of realism into the domestic housing and mortgage markets and maintain a sensible long-term balance for borrowers, the unsustainably low interest rate should be offset by including in the monthly mortgage repayments a specific element of capital repayment above the normal, which would or could be reduced or eliminated as sane interest rates resumed?

John Birkett, St Andrews.

The climate dictators

DICTATORSHIPS are usually one man. In the UK we have 650 MPs, 129 MSPs, about 800 in the House of Lords and tens of thousands in the climate industry.

All are dictating what must be done to halt climate change as though our 1.13 per cent of global emissions will make any difference. Here are only a few: Farmers must feed their dairy cows “methane suppressants”, there is to be ban on replacement gas boilers and gas hobs, they want there to be no petrol or diesel vehicles, no power showers, UK airports should be closed, beef and lamb to be phased out and even more dictatorial climate edicts.

Net zero by 2050 will cost £3 trillion or £108,000 per household. UK dictators know that most of the world is ignoring their climate promises. Dictatorships usually end in revolution. Now where did I put that guillotine?

Clark Cross, Linlithgow.