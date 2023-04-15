At the start of spring and with the sun in sight, I opened a variety of rosés this week and reignited my annual summer love with this often maligned style. To be honest, it took me decades to fall in love with rosé but perhaps that’s because my early flirtations were with those crimes against humanity, Mateus Rosé and Blush Zinfandel: ironically, two of the biggest-selling wines.
Sometime in my mature 50s, I discovered the rosés of Provence, and my opinion on the style changed forever. Out went the spoonfuls of sugar as Mary Poppins would say and in came lashings of crushed raspberry fruits with enough acidity to strip the paint off a car and, boom – what you have is one of the most refreshing drinks you could ever serve up on a hot patio.
Rosé, by the way, comes in a variety of shades, from the ones that look like a watered-down red all the way down to the wonderfully pale rosés of the Provence style and as I enter my sixth decade on planet earth, I can heartily say that the latter are the only ones for me.
Chateau la Tour de l’Eveque Rosé, Cotes de Provence 2021
Lively raspberry fruits on the nose with a hint of pomegranate and strawberry on the palate. Very refreshing indeed and my new favourite rosé.
Corney & Barrow £14.50
Chateau Leoube Organic Provence Rosé
Quite possibly the palest of all the pinks, this one packs a flavour punch way above its colour. Crisp, refreshing crushed raspberries with clean fresh acidity on the finish.
Marks & Spencer £17
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here