We know that mentoring is a powerful tool that can unlock potential and create growth by providing access to networks and opportunities that may not otherwise be available. But the reality is that old-school approaches to mentorship can be outdated and often just not suitable to the modern workforce.

A lack of effective, accessible mentoring opportunities can hold back individuals, but it can also prevent Scotland from reaching its full economic potential. The Rose Review, conducted by NatWest Group CEO Alison Rose, identified that a possible £250 billion of new value could be added to the UK economy if women started and scaled new businesses at the same rate as men.

So, what can be done to make this a reality?

In partnership with Royal Bank of Scotland, we are launching a new, free mentor matchmaking service designed for the needs of the next generation of Scottish women in business. Known as MentorMatch, the service has been developed in response to research which showed that more than half of female business owners in Scotland feel that a lack of opportunities to be mentored has prevented them from progressing in their career.

What’s more, almost half of female business leaders felt that mentoring is too formal a process, while another 49% reported that finding the right mentor is too difficult.

Mentorship has the power to unlock the potential of countless women in business, helping them to grow and ultimately, thrive. Since we started at Digital Boost, our approach has always been to strip mentorship back to its core and easily connect people to the personalised support they need, while also encouraging more people to become mentors.

To effectively empower the next generation of female business leaders, we need to break the formality around mentoring and help women overcome the difficulty of both finding the right mentor for them and becoming a mentor to others by facilitating instant connections and providing access to personalised tailored guidance.

We’re excited to be working with Royal Bank of Scotland to launch the platform during a first-of-its-kind event taking place at The Haberdashery in Glasgow on Wednesday (April 26). Amy Irons will be joined on stage by expert panellists Jilly Isabella (founder of Dula), radio host and marketing expert, Aarti Joshi & Rachel Wood (Director of Rare Birds Books) to discuss their journey in business so far and the importance of building professional networks that facilitate growth and aspiration. If you’d like to join us, you can claim your free ticket at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mentormatch-tickets-608824429257.

We know that starting and running a small business can be a hard and sometimes lonely road, but by focusing on empowering women and revolutionising access to mentoring, we can create a powerful community that ensures the effective transfer of knowledge from generation to generation.

It is time for us all to recognise the value of mentorship for Scotland’s women in business.

MentorMatch will officially launch on Wednesday, 26th April. Those interested in signing up to become a mentor, or to receive mentoring support, can register their interest by searching Royal Bank of Scotland MentorMatch.

Karen Licurse is Managing Director, Digital Boost Upskilling