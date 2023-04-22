This is a delicious uplift for your salmon fillets and is amazing served with stir fried vegetables noodles. I’ve kept it simple here and served with jasmine rice.
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 2 x medium to large skin-on salmon fillets
- 4 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 1 tbsp. rice vinegar
- 20g grated fresh ginger
- 3 x cloves garlic minced
- 1/2tbsp. honey
- 1/2 tsp. sriracha, or 1/4 tsp. chili flakes
- 1tbsp. olive oil
- 100g jasmine rice
- 3 x spring onions thinly sliced
- Toasted sesame seeds
Method:
Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°c/gas 6
Place a large cast-iron skillet or other, ovenproof pan on the hob on a high setting for around 5 minutes so the pan is very hot.
In the meantime start your rice by placing it in a pan with 180g of water and bring to a rapid simmer, turn down low so it’s simmering gently then place a lid on the pan, cooking for 12 minutes or until the water is absorbed by the rice. Keep the lid on the pan and remove from the heat and let it stand for 10 minutes.
In a small saucepan on a medium heat add soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic and ginger. Once simmering, remove from the heat and stir in the honey and chili paste. Once combined remove a few spoonful’s for garnish later.
Coat the salmon fillets evenly in olive oil and then place skin-side up on the hot skillet. Cook for 3 minutes until the salmon develops a nice crust. When the fillet turns opaque at the sides and starts to turn opaque on the top, flip the fish using a flexible spatula so that it is skin-side down, brush on the glaze all over the top of the salmon fillets and then place the skillet/pan into the oven and cook for 6 minutes, then remove from the oven and cover with foil.
Leave it to rest for 4-5 minutes and serve immediately on a bed of fluffed jasmine rice. Garnish with the sliced spring onion and toasted sesame seeds.
Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.
Twitter @Chefgtownsend
Instagram- @chef.g.townsend
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here