Serves 2

Ingredients:

2 x medium to large skin-on salmon fillets

4 tbsp. light soy sauce

1 tbsp. rice vinegar

20g grated fresh ginger

3 x cloves garlic minced

1/2tbsp. honey

1/2 tsp. sriracha, or 1/4 tsp. chili flakes

1tbsp. olive oil

100g jasmine rice

3 x spring onions thinly sliced

Toasted sesame seeds

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°c/gas 6

Place a large cast-iron skillet or other, ovenproof pan on the hob on a high setting for around 5 minutes so the pan is very hot.

In the meantime start your rice by placing it in a pan with 180g of water and bring to a rapid simmer, turn down low so it’s simmering gently then place a lid on the pan, cooking for 12 minutes or until the water is absorbed by the rice. Keep the lid on the pan and remove from the heat and let it stand for 10 minutes.

In a small saucepan on a medium heat add soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic and ginger. Once simmering, remove from the heat and stir in the honey and chili paste. Once combined remove a few spoonful’s for garnish later.

Coat the salmon fillets evenly in olive oil and then place skin-side up on the hot skillet. Cook for 3 minutes until the salmon develops a nice crust. When the fillet turns opaque at the sides and starts to turn opaque on the top, flip the fish using a flexible spatula so that it is skin-side down, brush on the glaze all over the top of the salmon fillets and then place the skillet/pan into the oven and cook for 6 minutes, then remove from the oven and cover with foil.

Leave it to rest for 4-5 minutes and serve immediately on a bed of fluffed jasmine rice. Garnish with the sliced spring onion and toasted sesame seeds.

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

Twitter @Chefgtownsend

Instagram- @chef.g.townsend