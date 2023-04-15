Many more gathered in living rooms to watch the first televised broadcast of a British coronation.

Scots were swept up in the spirit of communal celebration.

However, according to council figures at least, the ceremony to crown her successor on May 6 has been greeted by "tepid indifference" by the Scottish public.

At least three local authorities have had no requests for permission to host street parties or other events for the coronation of King Charles III.

Glasgow has bowed to its own tradition of giving Royal events a lukewarm reception.

The council said no applications had been received to shut roads or issue temporary entertainment or alcohol licenses.

Neither Falkirk or Clackmannanshire appear to have been swept up by the occasion either.

Of those that replied to The Herald, Edinburgh is the only city where applications reached double figures. The council has had 12 requests to host official events.

Aberdeenshire, the home of Balmoral Castle, received five applications but is hosting at least eight other events, which do not require local authority permissions.

Communities have been encouraged to host Big Lunch events, which raise money for charity and generally do not require council permission.

According to the website, Scotland is hosting 215 events, with numbers highest in the borders area and virtually none being held in the North West Highlands.

Council officials in East Ayrshire, which takes in towns including Kilmarnock, Cumnock and Galson, said they had been notified of eight, private community events taking place but none had required permission.

Fife did not receive any applications for parties but is hosting at least five community events.

"To a historian these figures are fascinating," said Professor Tom Devine, professor emeritus of history at Edinburgh University.

"Only Edinburgh of all areas in Scotland will have the number of planned coronation street parties which narrowly reach double figures. Glasgow apparently will have none.

"The public rejoicing at the late Queen’s coronation in 1953 could not a have been more different.

"Then there were thousands of street parties and other events throughout the country and a wonderful mood of communal celebration among the people on the great day itself.

"I can still remember the joyous party in my own street in Motherwell with food aplenty, fun, sports competitions going on all day and well into the evening. Everyone came together to rejoice.

"Monarchy is of course less popular today, particularly in Scotland and especially among those aged below 50 than it was in 1953."

However, Prof Devine said the shift in mood "runs deeper" than simply declining support for the monarchy.

"It was quite simply a different era," he said.

"The early 1950s seemed like the dawn of a new and more optimistic age and not just the start of a new reign

"War and post-war austerity(notably rationing) ended.

"The economy was booming and unemployment fell below 2%.

"The historic Labour Party ‘cradle to grave’ welfare reforms of the 1940s were now having a massively beneficial impact on the lives of working-class people.

"For the countless families who had endured the misery of the economic depressions in the 1930s and then the most devastating global conflict the world had ever seen, there was indeed much to celebrate in 1953.

"The reasons to rejoice on that scale in 2023 seem much less obvious."

Aberdeen is among the Scottish councils hosting official events with a family day on Sunday May 7 at Duthie Park, while Edinburgh is hosting a coronation ball.

Nairn will mark the occasion with a pipe band display, while Big Lunch events are taking place in towns including Linwood in Paisley, Galashiels, Irvine and Montrose.