In 1948 more than 750,000 Palestinians were forcibly displaced, exiled or forced to flee violence by militias, which later became the Israeli military. Hundreds of Palestinian villages were destroyed making way for new settlements that now make up the State of Israel.

It is more urgent than ever that we call on the UK Government to stop arming Israel. The myth that Israel is a law-abiding nation seeking to live in peace with its neighbours must be seen as just that, a myth.

I agree with Mr Currie that there are double standards in the reporting of atrocities carried out. When Jeremy Corbin spoke out about the treatment meted out to Palestinians he was accused of being anti-Semitic and the subject of a witch hunt by Jewish members of the Labour Party. I am not anti-Semitic, but I am pro-justice.

Margaret Forbes, Blanefield.

• DAVID Currie was right to highlight the double standards in the reporting of atrocities in the world. It does seem that atrocities in America like the recent horrific spate of shootings in a bank and school are reported in great detail and with much media exposure, while other numerically greater and equally horrific and yet more systematic atrocities are barely given a mention.

Release International reports in its recent newsletter that "seven Christians were killed in Nigeria’s Benue state on Saturday [April 8], bringing the total number of believers who have lost their lives there to more than 60 in less than a month. On March 26 in Guma LGA, five people were killed by militant Fulani herdsmen in raids on the predominantly Christian villages of Njee and Chongu, after Udei village was attacked three days earlier, said local resident James Amnamyhu."

Incidents like these occasionally are reported in the press in a side column as if they were just some foreign skirmish of no interest to the rest of the world, even though we are supposedly nowadays a global village.

Release International states that "since 2009, 43,000 Christians are reported to have been murdered, and 18,500 abducted. During the same time frame approximately 17,500 churches and 2,000 Christian schools have been torched and destroyed". In this carnage, moderate Muslims are not spared: hundreds of people now live with life-changing injuries and disabilities.

Release International also reports that surprisingly the US State Department removed Nigeria from its lists of Countries of Particular Concern. The Nigerian government is unable or unwilling to stop the killings and threatens to arrest its critics.

So maybe Mr Currie is right; if it is not a US interest or news, it is not deemed important enough to be considered world news.

Irene Munro, Conon Bridge.

Ferries and some sterner stuff

I NOTE with interest the letter from Ken Cameron ("When ferries ran without problems, April 13). Although I think my events were prior to the CPSP Co and MacBraynes merger – the first certainly was – it illustrates the length these service providers once went to achieve their sailings.

During the war, I was evacuated to Millport. My father on a rare visit had to sail from, I believe, Ayr on the Marchioness of Graham. Due to a storm blowing up the firth, it could not tie up at Millport's difficult Old Pier. So with very few passengers, it lay off overnight, came in on the calmer morning and Dad and others got off.

My second, I vividly recall was on either Ashton or Leven from Millport to Largs in October 1951. Again a gale was blowing up the Firth, so we left the side shelter of the Old Pier, tumbled out to then pass between the Eilans in Millport bay, emerged into Kames Bay then we pointed straight into the storm and crashed our way, bow out the water then the stern, towards Portencross when there and in the lee of the mainland, the small vessel could finally turn towards Largs, hugging the coast (no Hunterston) to reach its destination. I remember so clearly because I was being taken to hospital for surgery.

In my youth, I had other hairy sails on the Clyde steamers, one either on the Hamilton or Montrose with dense fog/sea mist on a sail to Ailsa Craig with no radar and only the man at the bow ringing his bell stopped us ramming the Wee Cumbrae, the island not the ferry. But after several about-turns, we got there.

Everything seemed to be made of stronger more reliable stuff these days.

John Taylor, Dunlop.

Spare us all the royal nonsense

LIKE Lucy Watt (Letters, April 14), I’m fed up looking at displays of Coronation products and bunting in national chains of shops, dictated by London head offices who can’t believe that not everyone loves the royal family, and I’m sure lots of local managers groan when they see all the guff they have to display and desperately try to sell.

Sadly I think that any manager showing a spark of independence and refusing to comply with head office orders would quickly find their career on a very shoogly peg.

Stuart Neville, Clydebank.

• WHAT a misery Lucy Watt is. She won't shop at Tesco again because they're selling Coronation celebration items. When she goes to another supermarket for her jammy doughnuts, she may well find a similar display. I hope she's happy to celebrate Christmas and Easter and Halloween and the like or she's going to find shopping difficult.

Nita Marr, Longniddry.

The sparra and the arra

THE publicity given to the fall in the number of house sparrows ("House sparrows down 60% as garden bird numbers plummet", The Herald April 14), reminds me of the tale involving the survival of one such bird which is contained in The Wee Cock Sparra, which became a much-appreciated feature in New Year celebrations as performed by Duncan Macrae ("Remember when ... Duncan Macrae ruled the stage", The Herald, April 12).

Fortunately that particular one survived because the boy "wi’ a bow an’ an arra" missed the sparra, but instead hit a man that was "hurlin a barra". Heaven forfend, the man came over with the arra to the boy and hit him "tho he wasna his farrar". Of course, the boy was "hurt tae the marra".

Years ago, the rendition by Duncan MacRae brought a smile to many a face.

Ian W Thomson, Lenzie.