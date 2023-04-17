Officers were called to a report of the blaze at The Bullfrog - known locally as 'The Bully' - in the town's Shields Road at around 3.55pm on Sunday.

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service also mobilised three appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire.

Police have since confirmed that the fire is being treated as wilful.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.55pm on Sunday, 16 April, 2023, officers were called to a report of a fire at a premises on Shields Road, Motherwell.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”