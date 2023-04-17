The Time Out ranking listed the greatest public transportation systems across the globe – as voted by the people who use them every day.

The travel publisher surveyed more than 20,000 residents in more than 50 cities to find out how easy it is to move around by public transport, with only those where at least four out of five locals had good things to say about their city’s mass transit network making the final list.

The top ten – out of a total of 19 cities listed – is dominated by destinations in Europe and Asia, with German capital Berlin taking first position.

READ MORE: Edinburgh-servicing airline worst in UK for delays

Prague, Tokyo, Copenhagen and Stockholm make up the top five, with Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Shanghai and Amsterdam also featuring in the top 10.

Edinburgh features in 13th position on the list behind Madrid and London, after 88 per cent of locals had positive things to say about its mass transit infrastructure.

About the city's transport system, Time Out wrote: "The Scottish capital is one of the most beautiful cities in the UK, with grand old architecture and an inviting atmosphere that defines the term ‘convivial’. And although Edinburgh is extremely walkable, the city’s public transport is equally fantastic, with easy-to-use buses crossing the city all day and night. I

"In our survey, a solid 88 percent of locals said it was easy to get around by public transport. The trams may not be as iconic as others in the British north (and are not uncontroversial locally) but they more than get the job done. The Transport for Edinburgh (TfE) app is your new best friend here."