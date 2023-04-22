Across A Waking Land with Roger Morgan-Grenville, Christ Church, Morningside, Edinburgh, tomorrow

Veteran nature writer Roger Morgan-Grenville is in the Scottish capital tomorrow evening (at 6.30pm) to talk about his new book Across A Waking Land, which tells the story of his 1,000-mile walk the length of Britain from the Solent to Cape Wrath in pursuit of spring. Presumably he suffered a few blisters along the way. But the real message is one of hope for the natural world. We could certainly do with it.

HISTORY

The Rest is History Live, Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Wednesday

Historians Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook are hitting the road with their award-winning podcast The Rest is History next week with a visit to Edinburgh to discuss, among other matters, why the West no longer has civil wars and whether Richard Nixon was more like Caligula or Claudius. Wonder if anyone will ask them a question about Nicola Sturgeon?

MUSIC

Rhiannon Giddens, Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh, Friday

Two-time Grammy winner and recipient of a MacArthur “Genius Grant,” Rhiannon Giddens is a pretty decent booking to open this year’s Edinburgh Tradfest. The Carolina-born, Irish-based musician will be performing with multi-instrumentalist Franceso Turrisi for a night of roots music that encompasses both the old world and the new. It kicks off this year’s Tradfest programme of live music, storytelling, dance, ceilidhs and special events. Other guests include Kathryn Tickell and her band The Darkening, Orcadian fiddlers FARA and the Austro-British folk-punk musician Alicia Edelweiss. The programme runs until May 8. For a full line-up visit edinburghtradfest.com

Rhiannon Giddens & Franceso Turrisi (Image: Ebru Yildiz)

COMEDY

Dave Gorman: PowerPoint to the People, King’s Theatre, Glasgow, tonight; Playhouse, Edinburgh, tomorrow

Do you really need to sit through another PowerPoint presentation in your life? Maybe if it is being presented by comedian Dave Gorman. The comedian’s enthusiastic fascination with the minutiae of everyday life marks him out from many of his contemporaries. Well, that and the slides. Best pay attention, though, in case there is a quiz at the end.

DANCE

Nadiya & Kai: Once Upon A Time, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Wednesday

Strictly fans, step this way. Dancers Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova best known for their appearances on Strictly Come Dancing present a new show that portrays their journey from childhood dancers to ballroom and Latin champions (and life partners).

FICTION

Fray, by Chris Carse Wilson (Image: Chris Wilson) (Harper North, £14.99), out Thursday

Chris Carse Wilson’s debut comes trailing praise from the likes of Alan Cumming and Damian Barr, so its pedigree is not in doubt. A haunting literary thriller set in the Scottish Highlands, it offers a new twist on the missing person trope. The result is weird and wild. One for the lengthening spring evenings.