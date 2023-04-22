BOOK EVENT
Across A Waking Land with Roger Morgan-Grenville, Christ Church, Morningside, Edinburgh, tomorrow
Veteran nature writer Roger Morgan-Grenville is in the Scottish capital tomorrow evening (at 6.30pm) to talk about his new book Across A Waking Land, which tells the story of his 1,000-mile walk the length of Britain from the Solent to Cape Wrath in pursuit of spring. Presumably he suffered a few blisters along the way. But the real message is one of hope for the natural world. We could certainly do with it.
HISTORY
The Rest is History Live, Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Wednesday
Historians Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook are hitting the road with their award-winning podcast The Rest is History next week with a visit to Edinburgh to discuss, among other matters, why the West no longer has civil wars and whether Richard Nixon was more like Caligula or Claudius. Wonder if anyone will ask them a question about Nicola Sturgeon?
MUSIC
Rhiannon Giddens, Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh, Friday
Two-time Grammy winner and recipient of a MacArthur “Genius Grant,” Rhiannon Giddens is a pretty decent booking to open this year’s Edinburgh Tradfest. The Carolina-born, Irish-based musician will be performing with multi-instrumentalist Franceso Turrisi for a night of roots music that encompasses both the old world and the new. It kicks off this year’s Tradfest programme of live music, storytelling, dance, ceilidhs and special events. Other guests include Kathryn Tickell and her band The Darkening, Orcadian fiddlers FARA and the Austro-British folk-punk musician Alicia Edelweiss. The programme runs until May 8. For a full line-up visit edinburghtradfest.com
COMEDY
Dave Gorman: PowerPoint to the People, King’s Theatre, Glasgow, tonight; Playhouse, Edinburgh, tomorrow
Do you really need to sit through another PowerPoint presentation in your life? Maybe if it is being presented by comedian Dave Gorman. The comedian’s enthusiastic fascination with the minutiae of everyday life marks him out from many of his contemporaries. Well, that and the slides. Best pay attention, though, in case there is a quiz at the end.
DANCE
Nadiya & Kai: Once Upon A Time, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Wednesday
Strictly fans, step this way. Dancers Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova best known for their appearances on Strictly Come Dancing present a new show that portrays their journey from childhood dancers to ballroom and Latin champions (and life partners).
FICTION
(Harper North, £14.99), out Thursday
Chris Carse Wilson’s debut comes trailing praise from the likes of Alan Cumming and Damian Barr, so its pedigree is not in doubt. A haunting literary thriller set in the Scottish Highlands, it offers a new twist on the missing person trope. The result is weird and wild. One for the lengthening spring evenings.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here