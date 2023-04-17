One of Scotland's most historic bandstands is being returned to its former glory.
It comes after community-led organisation Friends of Stonehouse Park was awarded a £107,897 grant to restore the Stonehouse Park in South Lanarkshire.
Built for the 1911 Scottish National Exhibition in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park, the bandstand was bought by the Fourth District Council and moved to the park in 1925, where it became a popular tourist attraction.
John Young, Committee Member at Friends of Stonehouse Park said: "To now be in the process of restoring the original bandstand is a massive milestone for Stonehouse.
“We are incredibly grateful to South Lanarkshire Council, Banks Renewables and all of the other funders involved for providing us with the financial support to be able to restore such a historical asset.
"We’re hoping it sends a strong message to our surrounding communities to show what is possible when people come together.
"The bandstand itself will provide endless benefits to local people and we’re really happy to be extending its legacy.”
The bandstand restoration works include the reconstruction of major brick base walls, the removal of rot affected softwood and the replacement of a brand-new roof, among a number of other key works.
Friends of Stonehouse Park worked closely with South Lanarkshire Council’s external funding team to develop a complete funding plan – which also involved financial support from Suez Communities Trust and EB Scotland – to deliver the £215,793 restoration project.
Councillor Robert Brown, the council’s Chair of Community and Enterprise Resources, said: “This wonderful bandstand has been a fixture not only in the park but also in the hearts of the people of Stonehouse for almost 100 years, so restoring it to its full glory will be a landmark for the community."
