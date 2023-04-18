SCIENTISTS are trialling whether transplants of gut bacteria from healthy donors can slow the onset of symptoms in patients with a common form of motor neurone disease.
A number of high-profile sportsmen, including Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir, have raised the profile of the disease in recent years, but a cure remains elusive.
Now scientists in Italy are set to carry out a randomised clinical trial which will compare outcomes in patients given a faecal microbiota transplant against those in a placebo group.
Results are expected next year.
The study involves patients with early-stage amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which affects around 90 per cent of people with motor neurone disease (MND).
It will investigate whether this gut bacteria - extracted from the faeces of healthy donors - can dampen the immune reaction which causes inflammation as the disease progresses.
The study also seeks to unravel the relationship between specific gut bacteria and their action on immune system cells.
The preliminary findings are being presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Copenhagen.
It builds on a growing body of science on the so-called 'gut-brain axis', which has found links between the volume and variety of bacteria in the digestive tracts and other degenerative neurological conditions such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's.
Around 200 people a year in Scotland are newly diagnosed with MND.
Over time, the motor neurons in the spinal cord and brain degenerate, causing progressive paralysis, increasing physical disability and ultimately death within an average of two to five years.
Around 5-10% of people with ALS have a variety of genetic causes that can be inherited within families, but in 90% of cases the cause is unknown.
However, recent research suggests that oxidative stress (an imbalance between free radical chemicals and antioxidants in the body), nerve cell damage or death (exotoxicity), and the activation of pro-inflammatory pathways may be key triggers for the disease.
Scientists believe that promoting regulatory T cells (Tregs) - a form of white blood cells known for suppressing immune system activity - could have therapeutic benefits for ALS patients.
In addition, previous mouse models have shown a significant impairment in the gut microbial population in early-stage ALS, pointing to a possible role of the gut microbiota in the development of ALS.
The Italian trial has randomly allocated 42 ALS patients (aged 18 to 70 years) who had symptoms for no longer than 18 months to faecal transplant or placebo groups.
At the start of the study and six months later, researchers will infuse the gut microbes from healthy donors into patients in the intervention group, while those in the control group will not receive any infusion.
On the day of each procedure, researchers will collect stool, saliva, and blood samples to evaluate how the transplant affected gut microbiota, immune cells and inflammatory status.
Intestinal biopsies will also be taken from each participant at the start of the study, and again at six and 12 months.
The scientists will use this data to evaluate changes in Treg levels between the transplant and non-transplant groups.
Preliminary results from six ALS patients whose gut microbiota has been analysed found unusually high levels of Proteobacteria - a group of microbes with surface proteins which are known to trigger the immune system to release of molecules causing inflammation.
Dr Alessandra Guarnaccia, from Columbus-Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, who is leading the study, said: “The unmet need for therapies for ALS is huge, and our work opens up a whole new pathology that we could address.
“The hope is that FMT will increase the Treg number switching the immune system surrounding motor neurons to an anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective status, and slowing the progression of ALS.”
Professor Luca Masucci, from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome, added: “With this information, we could potentially provide new approaches for treatments by altering or interfering with these inflammatory pathways.
"We hope to have all our data from this trial to analyse in 2024.”
