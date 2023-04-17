Darryl Goodwin, 31, died on Govan Road in Glasgow on June 26, 2021.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) announced on Monday that a first notice of a FAI has been launched into the death.

The inquiry is a mandatory inquiry under Section 2(4)(a) of the Inquiries into Fatal Accidents and Sudden Deaths etc. (Scotland) Act 2016.

A preliminary hearing will be held on June 5 at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Procurator Fiscal Katrina Parkes, who is head of COPFS’s Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit, said: “The Lord Advocate considers that the death of Darryl Goodwin occurred while in legal custody and as such a Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.

“The family and their legal representatives will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”