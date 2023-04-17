Islanders are being warned of further ferry cancellations as Scotland's national operator continues to face a shortage of vessels.
CalMac has confirmed disruption and cancellations will hit North Uist this weekend as the MV Hebrides heads off for annual repairs on the same day its replacement MV Clansman is predicted to complete its maintenance.
We previously reported that no ferries are expected to run between the mainland and South Uist after the service was axed until mid-May.
This Saturday services between Uig and Lochmaddy on North Uist will only run in the morning with the last sailing leaving Skye at 9.30am.
All other sailings due to take place on April 22 have been cancelled while the vessels are switched around.
However, a schedule for Sunday has yet to be confirmed but a statement adds that the service is expected to be operated by MV Clansman from April 23.
Exact times are expected to be confirmed on Wednesday this week.
A statement adds: "We expect that services on 22 and 23 April will be at risk of disruption or cancellation to allow for transit of vessels.
"MV Hebrides will depart for overhaul on 22 April and MV Clansman is currently estimated to complete repairs on 22 April.
"The service is expected to be operated by MV Clansman from 23 April. MV Hebrides is currently scheduled to return on 13 May."
Meanwhile, South Uist is to remain without service for weeks as the vessels are redirected to other routes.
Additional daily services to the Sound of Barra will be available to provide a connection for Uist traffic.
