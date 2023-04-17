Emergency crews including police and bomb disposal squads are in attendance at Petershill Road in the city's Springburn.

They were called at around 10.05am on Monday.

Flats have been evacuated and some roads in the area have been closed.

Our sister paper the Glasgow Times understands that a 50-year-old has been arrested in connection with the alleged incident.

People are urged to avoid the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police and emergency services are currently in attendance at an incident in Petershill Road, Springburn, Glasgow.

"Officers were called around 10.05 am this morning, Monday, April 17, 2023, to a report of a suspect device within a flat in the street.



"The EOD - Explosive Ordnance Disposal - is in attendance.

"As a precaution, a number of flats have been evacuated and some road closures have been implemented. People are advised at this time to heed local diversions or seek alternative routes.”





More on this as we have it.