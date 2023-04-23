I’m A Celebrity… South Africa – a brand-new show from ITV – sees the return of some the most memorable stars to have tackled the hit reality TV show in the past two decades.

Heading for a new setting on the southernmost tip of the African continent is boxing champion Amir Khan; Diversity dancer and DJ Jordan Banjo; former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan; TV presenter Carol Vorderman; Olympic athlete Fatima Whitbread; former royal butler Paul Burrell; ex-England cricketer Phil Tufnell; supermodel Janice Dickinson and music legend Shaun Ryder.

Though this is just the start; many more names will be joining the initial nine celebs as the series continues.

So how will it differ to time spent Down Under? The broadcaster promises the new terrain will push the campmates to their limits, with twists and turns that are set to test them like never before.

The challenges are bigger and tougher, the environment harsher and more unforgiving, and there’s no public vote. Yes, for the first time, the veterans will compete against each other in a battle to become the first ever I’m A Celebrity Legend.

So how do they fancy their chances? We chat to the group to find out more.

AMIR KHAN, 36

Get Me Out of Here appearance: 2017

Best memory: Aside from camp life, it’s got to be ‘Strawberry Gate’. I didn’t realise the commotion that it was causing but I was starving at the time and so I couldn’t resist eating the strawberries (from the Dingo Dollar challenge). It was fun!

Reason for return: I let myself down by saying ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’ in one of the trials in Australia. I got scared and I want to go in again and come out as the main man – the champion. I am in this to win it. I am not going to be a pushover. I came fifth last time, but I want to go all the way in South Africa.

JORDAN BANJO, 30

Get Me Out of Here appearance: 2016

Best memory: One of my favourite memories of the series is when Kim Woodburn and Katie Price had to do an eating trial. I still watch their trial on a regular basis, and it cracks me up laughing!

Reason for return: How many people get the chance to do it twice? A series with different campmates from over the years sounds pretty cool and my fellow Diversity dancers are excited to see me suffer again! You know Ant, Dec and the team will push the boat out, make it bigger, better and get you to do some even more crazy things!

HELEN FLANAGAN, 32

Get Me Out of Here appearance: 2012

Best memory: The theme tune still creeps me out, but I enjoyed meeting all my fellow campmates and I still like watching friends I know do the show.

Reason for return: I have grown up a lot; I’ve had three children and I’ve gone through three labours! I won’t not finish the trials because my mindset will be very different this time around. When I went in the jungle the first time, I didn’t prepare. I didn’t have a clue what I had let myself in for and I cried even when my phone got taken off me after landing in Australia. I want to make my children proud when I take part this time.

CAROL VODERMAN, 62

Get Me Out of Here appearance: 2016

Best memory: Waking up outdoors in camp. It was stunning and I loved my whole time in the camp.

Reason for return: I will try everything, and I will try my absolute best. Last time, I tried to double bluff everyone. I told them I was frightened of things I wasn’t really, like heights. It did sort of semi work. Afterwards, as I thought I would never be going again, I admitted what I was really frightened of so now they all know. It’s just important to enjoy it and have fun.

Carol Vorderman (Image: PA)

FATIMA WHITBREAD, 62

Get Me Out of Here appearance: 2011

Best memory: My most iconic memory is when the cockroach got stuck in my nostril and took quite a while to reappear. Every time I’m A Celebrity is on TV, the cockroach incident gets aired!

Reason for return: It’s nice to be part of a journey that involves everyone and I’m A Celebrity is about what you take away from it. An all-star version has been a long time coming and I think it is right they are showing it now. It will be interesting to meet the other campmates. The highlight of my Australian camp was chatting to everyone. I was constantly laughing.

Fatima Whitbread (Image: PA)

PAUL BURRELL, 64

Get Me Out of Here appearance: 2004

Best memory: I loved the camp camaraderie so much. I realised what matters is people are stripped down to their essentials. You can have an interesting conversation without any distractions.

Reason for return: I loved doing it the first time around and to be asked again is very special. It’s like coming into the final of the jungle Olympics. But it is going to be different because I am a different person now. I was a married guy with two kids and now 19 years on, I am a married man again but this time around, I have a husband. I have many more things to talk about in South Africa. I want to be there for all the dads who are struggling with their sexuality.

PHIL TUFFNELL, 56

Get Me Out of Here appearance: 2003 (Winner)

Best memory: We had a right laugh in camp, and I loved sitting by the campfire getting to know everyone and hearing their life stories. It was my birthday in camp, and that is one I will never forget.

Reason for return: I was very brave back then but what I do know is the trials don’t half make you feel that you are alive. The heart starts pumping and it is good to challenge yourself. I can still remember feeling very proud of myself after I’d completed the trials. I will go with a smile on my face and hopefully I will enjoy it as much as I did last time.

Phil Tufnell (Image: PA)

JANICE DICKINSON, 68

Get Me Out of Here appearance: 2007

Best memory: The camaraderie – it was great getting to meet everyone on the show, we had lots of different personalities in the camp.

Reason for return: I’m coming back for more fun, more camaraderie and to see if I can get along with everyone. When I see Ant and Dec again, I will run up and give them a big kiss.

SHAUN RYDER, 60

Get Me Out of Here appearance: 2010

Best memory: The camp life. I am not usually a sociable person, but I enjoyed chatting to everyone around the campfire.

Reason for return: I am really looking forward to going to South Africa because I’ve never been before. I am not nervous now but as soon as we get over there, the nerves will kick in. I haven’t got the skills to boil an egg let alone take on the South African jungle!

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa starts on STV, Monday, 9pm.