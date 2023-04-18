I take special note of your paragraph four: “guaranteed entertaining and fun event.” Presumably, Messrs Anderson and Hobbs will be part of the entertainment and a target for any mirth and satire at the event. They could be most diverting if they are asked about the Glen Sannox.

James M Arnold, Arran

Banning cars from city is unfair

In around 50 days, a large tranche of Scottish motorists will be banned from entering Glasgow city centre (and elsewhere) because they don't own an "appropriate" car. This is not only grossly unfair it is destructive towards what little hope remains for financial viability of city centre businesses and attractions.

No-one wants to see huge levels of pollution but what studies been done to assess just what these levels might fall to and are they really significant? What weight was given to consultations beforehand from those directly affected or is this just another manifestation of political power based upon the "rights" of only one side of the argument?

Dr Gerald Edwards, Glasgow

Complaining is bad form

Your correspondents Jill Stephenson and the GP Dr McAndrew appear to have gotten their underwear in a bind about a simple question on a form when donating blood.

As a man and a regular blood donor for many years, not once have I even wondered why I am being asked if I am pregnant nor do I care. I just tick no. Donating blood seems infinitely more important to me than advocating, as your correspondents did, that somehow completing this box means I and the NHS are unhinged or that the NHS is being taken over by gender madness. Who would even think like that? The NHS needs your blood not petty carping about a simple question on a form.

John O’Boyle, Airdrie

Calm down over coronation

With reference to Lucy Watt's letter regarding her dismay at Tesco "ramming the coronation down the throats of Scots shoppers". I would like to make a suggestion to poor Lucy. Don't buy any of the merchandise associated with the coronation. The signs asking us all to enjoy the coronation will all be down soon so they won't annoy her for much longer either.

Britain is a constitutional monarchy. It has been this way for quite some time now apparently. The coronation, to a vast swathe of the British, is a big deal. It's a historic event that many intend to sit down and watch with family and friends and enjoy all the pomp and pageantry that Britain does so well. I suggest Lucy does something else that day as there might be reference to this event on quite a few of the TV channels.

Supermarkets put displays up for Christmas and Easter. I wonder if Lucy thinks that religion is being rammed down our throats? What about Halloween and the souls of the dead being rammed down our throats? I could go on.

It's a minefield out there of numerous scenarios which may offend and quite a knee-jerk reaction for Lucy not to ever visit her favourite store again because they are geeing shoppers up for what is a huge event to many British citizens. Then again, the minority always shout the loudest.

Helen McCall, Glasgow

Time for change on pensions

I am an old retired worker, having worked till 65 which was 23 years ago. I am embarrassed by the UK government. State pensions went up 10.1% as did other public service pensions. The cost of the increase in state pensions is around £11billion and yet the government is reluctant to give the nurses a pay rise which would cost around £4billion. This does not make any economic sense but presumably the government think it makes political sense.

I would rather have had a smaller rise in my pension if the money was used to enhance the pay of junior staff in the NHS and other public service workers. If the government wanted to, they could change the rules about pension funds and raise enormous sums. People with plenty of money can defer paying any tax for years if they pay the money into pension funds. If you only have your pay of course you need it to live. These rules are designed to help people with money, usually inherited. It is time for change.

Jim McAdam, Maidens

No place for this cruel event

While in no way condoning the animal rights protesters who disrupted the Grand National I do agree that it is an unsafe and cruel course. On Saturday four horses fell and one, Hill Sixteen, died. The condition of the others is unknown. Unknown too is the welfare of the 11 jockeys who fell.

Supporters of this awful steeplechase, where ambulances follow the field, claim that the horses "enjoy" it. I see no evidence for that. On the contrary, seven horses refused to jump. Very wise: Dunboyne, Velvet Elvis, Cape Gentleman, Coko Beach, Back on the Lash, Any Second Now and Capodanno. They avoided the fate of the 89 horses who have died at these deadly fences. It's time this cruel event was ended.

William Loneskie, Lauder

Thank you professor

There will be many women, thousands no doubt, across Scotland and beyond who will mourn the loss of Professor David George (Obituary: Professor David George, Glasgow breast cancer pioneer, The Herald, April 15th). He will be remembered with profound gratitude and great affection. On a follow-up appointment (Prof had done the surgery), I met him in the corridor, "Hello Prof. I thought you were retiring?" He shrugged his shoulders and smiled. RIP Prof and from the bottom of my heart. I thank you.

Maureen McGarry-O'Hanlon, Balloch

Return to petrol?

A friend of mine recently had delivered a new hybrid family car on contract hire from a supplier in England. While showing him a few ins and outs of the new car, the chap explained that recently he had been delivering mostly petrol and diesel cars to customers who had contracted electric cars and were now sending them back because of the hassle and expense of owning them. So there.

J Morrison, Inchinnan, Renfrew