Emergency services, including an Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit, were called to the Red Road area of Springburn around 10am this morning.

Dozens of those staying nearby, including at a youth hostel, were taken to Springburn Leisure Centre, while others waited on the street for updates as firefighters and police officers dealt with the incident.

One local told our sister paper the Glasgow Times they were asked by cops to leave their homes around 1pm.

She said: “They chapped on our door and told us to come outside, I asked why and they explained there was an incident around the corner.

"Obviously, they shut it all off.

"Bomb disposal are here, they are saying there is a working device, that is why they were taking precautions."

Another resident said: “Me and my husband were in, we didn't hear anything, we were inside.

"They said 'honestly, there is a reason why you can't be in here'."

A man, whose work was within the cordon said: "Around 10am, they were called, I wasn't here yet.

"We just arrived around 2.30pm and they told us we cannot get in.

"Nothing like this usually happens here and I am quite surprised."

Several roads nearby, including Oatfield Street, Red Road and Petershill Drive were cordoned, with police officers standing guard.

Within the taped-off area, on Petershill Road, firefighters, ambulance workers and Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended a property.

It is understood that a 50-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police and emergency services are currently in attendance at an incident in Petershill Road, Springburn, Glasgow.

"Officers were called around 10.05 am this morning, Monday, April 17, 2023, to a report of a suspect device within a flat in the street.

"The EOD - Explosive Ordnance Disposal - is in attendance.

"As a precaution, a number of flats have been evacuated and some road closures have been implemented. People are advised at this time to heed local diversions or seek alternative routes.”

