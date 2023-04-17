The Met Office has said that temperatures will rise in the country this week and the pollen count in the air will be much higher too.

The forecaster's pollen count interactive map shows that levels will be 'very high' across the Strathclyde region of the country for the next few days.

Central, Tayside & Fife and Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian & Borders will have consistently high levels, whilst Highlands & Eilean and Grampian will have medium levels.

Despite the cloud many areas are seeing high or very high levels of tree pollen over the next couple of days 🌲



Here is the latest forecast 👇 pic.twitter.com/3DkGco2KaJ — Met Office (@metoffice) April 17, 2023

As reported by the Daily Record, the pollen count monitoring network brings together Met Office weather data with expertise from organisations such as the National Pollen and Aerobiological Unit to produce pollen forecasts for five days ahead across the whole of the UK.

What days will the pollen count be at its worst?





For the Strathclyde region, which includes areas like Glasgow, Ayrshire and Lanarkshire, the Met Office has issued a 'very high' pollen count warning for April 17, 18, 19 and 21.

For Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian and Borders, pollen levels will remain high for the entire forecast until Friday, April 21.

Those in Central, Tayside & Fife and Highlands & Eilean Siar can expect a mixture of both high and medium pollen counts over the next couple of days.

Grampian's levels will be at medium all week, with Orkney and Shetland's pollen count remaining low.

Hay Fever symptoms

Symptoms of Hay Fever include itchy and watery eyes, sore throats, sneezing and for some, difficulty breathing.

The University of Worcester's Dr Beverley Adams-Groom has warned of the high levels of birch pollen that could trigger these symptoms, sharing: "We have already seen the hazel and alder tree pollen allergens, which flower in late winter, produce and emit particularly high amounts of pollen this year," she said.

"The only limiting factor could be if we have a particularly wet April, which might limit pollen dispersal, but assuming we have a normal level of rainfall... the result will be a severe season."