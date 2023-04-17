Scotland is set to be hit with high pollen levels across the country this week, potentially causing problems for those who suffer from Hay Fever.
The Met Office has said that temperatures will rise in the country this week and the pollen count in the air will be much higher too.
The forecaster's pollen count interactive map shows that levels will be 'very high' across the Strathclyde region of the country for the next few days.
Central, Tayside & Fife and Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian & Borders will have consistently high levels, whilst Highlands & Eilean and Grampian will have medium levels.
Despite the cloud many areas are seeing high or very high levels of tree pollen over the next couple of days 🌲— Met Office (@metoffice) April 17, 2023
Here is the latest forecast 👇 pic.twitter.com/3DkGco2KaJ
As reported by the Daily Record, the pollen count monitoring network brings together Met Office weather data with expertise from organisations such as the National Pollen and Aerobiological Unit to produce pollen forecasts for five days ahead across the whole of the UK.
What days will the pollen count be at its worst?
For the Strathclyde region, which includes areas like Glasgow, Ayrshire and Lanarkshire, the Met Office has issued a 'very high' pollen count warning for April 17, 18, 19 and 21.
For Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian and Borders, pollen levels will remain high for the entire forecast until Friday, April 21.
Those in Central, Tayside & Fife and Highlands & Eilean Siar can expect a mixture of both high and medium pollen counts over the next couple of days.
Grampian's levels will be at medium all week, with Orkney and Shetland's pollen count remaining low.
Hay Fever symptoms
Symptoms of Hay Fever include itchy and watery eyes, sore throats, sneezing and for some, difficulty breathing.
The University of Worcester's Dr Beverley Adams-Groom has warned of the high levels of birch pollen that could trigger these symptoms, sharing: "We have already seen the hazel and alder tree pollen allergens, which flower in late winter, produce and emit particularly high amounts of pollen this year," she said.
"The only limiting factor could be if we have a particularly wet April, which might limit pollen dispersal, but assuming we have a normal level of rainfall... the result will be a severe season."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here