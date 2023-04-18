The incident, involving a single decker coach and a black Land Rover Discovery, took place on the northbound carriageway around 1.50pm on Monday.

The driver of the car, a 65-year-old woman and her dog were pronounced dead at the scene. The 65-year-old male passenger of the car was taken to the Royal Alexandria Hospital for treatment.

There were no other reports of any injuries.

Police said the road was closed for almost eight hours to allow officer to carry out investigations.

Sergeant Brian Simpson of Dumbarton Road Policing said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died in this incident.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area around that time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1680 of 17 April, 2023.