Algar plays the lead in a new ITV medical thriller, Malpractice, about an A&E doctor who finds herself at the centre of an investigation when one of her patients dies.

To prepare for the role of Dr Lucinda Edwards in the show, by the same producers as Line Of Duty, Algar (Deceit, Raised by Wolves) spent time shadowing medics in hospitals.

“I tried to speak to as many doctors as possible and listen to them. That’s the thing. Just let them talk and listen to what it’s like to work in that environment. Because I think that’s what’s not happening at the moment – no one’s actually listening to them.

“If you have to walk out of your job in order for someone to pay attention to what you’re doing…” she adds.

Junior doctors in England recently undertook a 96-hour strike in an ongoing dispute about pay, while the Royal College of Nurses said its members will walk out for 48 hours on April 30.

The 30-year-old actor said it was an “absolute privilege” to be a fly on the wall in A&E without being emotionally attached to those being treated.

“I wish that anyone who was in the position to actually change things for them could do the same thing, because I don’t think you could sit back and not listen to the fact that they’ve been underpaid and undervalued.

“I’ve always wanted to play superhero and I think playing a doctor is the closest thing you’ll ever do,” she says.

Malpractice writer and executive producer Grace Ofori-Attah, a former NHS doctor, took inspiration from real events and people throughout her career – including a dramatic opening scene where a gunman enters the hospital (“One of the things I could remember most from A&E”).

Turning her experience into an on-screen drama worked because medicine is “inherently dramatic”, she says.

“We had a situation, one of the areas where I worked, where shortly after my shift began, somebody came into the reception area, dragging not one but two bodies.”

The characters of Lucinda and junior doctor Dr Ramya Morgan doing a placement in A&E are loosely based on Ofori-Attah.

Viewers meet Lucinda on a nightmare shift that ends in the death of an opioid overdose victim, Edith Owusa.

The hardworking, fiercely intelligent doctor’s life starts to spiral when an investigation, led by Dr Norma Callahan (Helen Behan) and one of her former colleagues Dr George Adjei (Jordan Kouame), is launched into her actions that night.

Behan worked as a nurse before becoming an actor and spoke to former colleagues for research for the role of senior investigator Norma.

“I’m a non-confrontational, sweet, lovely person – she’s officious, it’s professionalism at all costs,” says Behan.

“I have a history in healthcare. I was a nurse in a previous life so the dialogue and the script was familiar territory for me.

“I extensively looked at the work they do and what it takes to become a medical investigator, particularly as a woman, the ladders that you’ve to climb to get to these positions.”

Simon Heath, chief executive and creative director of World Productions, says he had been on the lookout for a medical thriller to produce.

“You don’t often get pitched medical shows, to be fair, people tend to lean into police and crime more.

“But it was the fact that Grace was bringing with her the knowledge and experience of that world, but with a real clear, direct and simple premise that then became very complex.

“The idea that somebody dies under the watch of this doctor on the worst night of her career, and then how that unfolds… I thought that audiences would be really gripped by that.

“Who starts to investigate? Where do they look? Where do they gather the evidence? When do the police get involved?”

Algar bought a medical dictionary to learn all the jargon. “I do love a challenge – and this was my Everest!”

Acting surgery scenes on prosthetics was new for her and she says there was pressure to get it right because there were limited prosthetics to use.

“The beads of sweat and the handshakes, that’s all real, because you’re just terrified. If we f*** this up now we can’t go again!”

Luckily, Algar’s sister is a vet and taught her how to do one procedure – on an orange. “She was like, ‘That’s how we practice in medical school’. My dad came home and he’s like, ‘What the hell is going on? All these oranges have stitches in them!”

The burnout that her character Lucinda faces – as her family’s breadwinner, a new mum, in a marriage showing cracks and on the brink of her dream promotion to consultant – is very real and common.

Algar said: “I knew who this character was – I’ve read about her so many times in so many recent articles about being burnt out. Grace described (burnout) to me as being kicked in the leg of the start a race and then someone asking you why you didn’t win.”

She described doctors as “a special breed” of person. When a patient dies, “you don’t ever get a chance to process what’s happening”, she said.

“So you cope, or you say, ‘I’m out of here’. But when you stay you get this resolve, this calm, this hardness.

“I think the series really excellently portrays the humanity and the flaws of these human being. They are human beings and they’re dealing with really incredible stuff on a daily basis.”

Ofori-Attah started practising medicine at the age of 23 and was on rotation in A&E at 24. “I did not cope very well,” she reveals. “I found it overwhelming.”

“There is just this expectation that you get on with it, you learn and you move on to the next. I think it’s very, very hard on doctors’ mental health.”

Malpractice starts on STV and ITVX on Monday, 9pm.