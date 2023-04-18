A record number of people in Scotland are in work according to the latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The quarterly data released on Tuesday showed there were 2.4 million workers on payrolls across Scotland – an increase of 50,000 from February 2020.
Scotland’s unemployment rate fell by 0.1% between December 2022 and February 2023 to 3% – the lowest it has been since records began in 1992.
Rates of economic activity fell slightly to 75.7% of people aged 16-64, from 76.1% in the last quarter.
READ MORE: Number of people in very deep poverty rises by almost half since 1997
And the percentage of economically inactive people rose slightly from 21.6% between November 2022 and January 2023 to 22% between December 2022 and March 2023.
Scotland is also faring better with unemployment compared to the rest of the UK.
Compared with other UK countries, Scotland’s employment rate was second highest behind England and the unemployment rate was the second lowest at 3%.
The UK average employment rate was 3.8%.
Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray welcomed the figures.
He said: “The record low unemployment rate for those aged 16 and over across Scotland and the relatively high employment rate for all 16 to 64-year-olds are welcome.
“The unemployment rate for men aged 16 and over was also a record low in the series.
“The Scottish Government is delivering on the national strategy for economic transformation to create a fairer, wealthier and greener country, while ensuring everyone can thrive in a diverse and inclusive workforce.
“Our policies are supporting the creation of more high-quality jobs and we have increased the number of people earning at least the real, living wage.
“The Scottish Government is committed to getting even more people into work, including: parents, disabled people and those with health and caring responsibilities, through employability and skills support, high-quality early learning and school age childcare provision, as well as improving access to flexible working.
“However, certain industries still face recruitment challenges so we are continuing to call on UK ministers to establish a joint taskforce on labour market shortages.
“An urgent rethink of UK Government immigration policy is needed to enable increased access to the international labour and skills that Scotland needs for our economy and communities to flourish.
“With devolved powers on migration, Scotland could boost its workforce and tackle the recruitment challenges, many of which have been caused by the end of free movement and the hard Brexit imposed on Scotland by the UK Government.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here