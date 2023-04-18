The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said more than 600 of its members at 13 JobCentres in Glasgow and Liverpool will stage a five-day strike from May 2.

The union said Glasgow has been targeted for disruptive action because it is one of the areas piloting a scheme on claimants having to attend an office several times over two weeks.

Benefit claimants in the scheme will be made to visit a JobCentre every day for two weeks and face sanctions if they fail to do so.

The pilot is taking place in 60 job centres.

Meanwhile, Liverpool faces action because of plans to close a local JobCentre.

PCS members are this week on strike in the Passport Office, Ofgem, and Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency ahead of a nationwide walkout by 133,000 civil servants on April 28.

General secretary Mark Serwotka said: “This targeted action in Glasgow and Liverpool will severely disrupt the DWP’s ill-thought-out plans.

“Ministers might have hoped our members’ anger had dissipated as our dispute has gone on, but it hasn’t, and it won’t until ministers make a meaningful offer.”