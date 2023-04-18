Officers were called to the beach at Crosbie Road in Troon around 6am on Tuesday following the sudden death of an elderly woman.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to the beach at Crosbie Road in Troon around 6.50am on Tuesday, 18 April 2021 following the sudden death of an elderly woman.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."