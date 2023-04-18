Flexible, online, funded short courses suitable for workers in all types of companies, from microbusinesses to SMEs and multi-nationals, whether they are in cities or rural areas, are being offered by the Open University (OU) in Scotland and are already bringing effective results.

It is the only university that can access the Scottish Government Flexible Workforce Development Fund (FWDF), set up to help Scottish businesses address priority skills gaps within their operation, to access high quality, and in some cases tailored training provision that will engage, motivate and drive-up retention of existing employees but also increase business performance and productivity. SMEs and levy payers in Scotland can access OU training grants up to the value of £5k and £15k respectively to support upskilling, leading to enhanced productivity.

However, although many employers have taken advantage of the FWDF courses, others are still missing out on funding towards staff training that can significantly help their business development.

In order to spread awareness, the OU with the support of industry partners across Scotland, is about to embark on a series of roadshow meetings where businesses, particularly those in rural areas, will be able to find out more about what’s on offer.

The roadshow will run from mid-April until early May, with applications for funded training with the OU in Scotland remaining open until the end of July.

One business that has already seen the benefits is software developer Tank Studios which has successfully developed its business and generated new revenue streams after Head of Sales and Marketing, Callum Mullen, took a micro-credential short course in Business Management: Marketing Principles and Practice, one of the many OU short courses on offer.

He found it fitted perfectly around his work life and has enabled him to bring new skills to the business, generating new sources of revenue.

“We are now launching marketing campaigns that were only ever concepts in the past,” said Callum, adding that he would not have been able to access the course without the FWDF.

“I’ve brought my new skills into the organisation and they have been at the heart of these campaigns. As a result, we’ve gained new clients and had record revenues from B2B [business-to-business] sales last year, so that’s something we’re very proud of.”

His role at the company is centred on developing sales strategies and marketing of Epic Pen – user-friendly software that essentially acts as a pen for PCs and allows users to draw over any application on Windows and Mac.

The opportunity and support Callum received from his employer to undertake the micro-credential has also encouraged him to stay with the company.

He explained: “They were extremely supportive of me when undertaking further study and adjusted my working hours to suit.” To anyone considering accessing the fund to study with the OU, he said: “You have nothing to lose and everything to gain. There’s always something we’d like to improve upon or something that interests us. The FWDF is there for businesses like yours and mine to access, so go for it.”

There is no doubt of the need for the courses that the OU runs through the fund.

In a post-Covid, post-Brexit Scotland, 70% of employers have said their organisations are facing an acute skills shortage with the impact leading to reduced output, profitability and growth.

Recruitment is also becoming more difficult as employers compete to attract skilled and experienced workers, particularly those with technical and higher-level skills. As the workplace becomes progressively more automated, digitised and low carbon, the mismatch between the skills people have now and those that employers need, is only going to increase.

“The short course provision we are able to offer through FWDF is a perfect fit as it is short, flexible, online learning that gives businesses what they need very quickly. This ultimately helps to boost business performance and productivity and helps with their recruitment and retention challenges as well,” said OU Senior Partnerships Manager David Allen.

“Our focus over the next three or four months is to boost people’s awareness of what we can offer businesses, particularly small businesses in rural locations. Our programmes are easy to access and can have a very big and instant impact on business performance at low or no cost because of the funding available.”

He added that whether businesses were multi-national, SMEs or microbusinesses they were all facing broadly the same issues in terms of the current cost of living crisis, post-Covid recovery and post-Brexit issues.

“All of that has a significant impact on businesses, particularly those in hospitality, tourism, food and drink, transport and agriculture, who are seeing the biggest and most acute skills gaps and skills recruitment challenges,” said David.

“The roadshow is a good opportunity for businesses to learn first hand about what the OU can offer, and when we do that we see very high levels of take up.”

David said the roadshow was also an opportunity to make sure the OU is focusing on the right areas. “Scotland has a very high predominance of SMEs and microbusinesses but business research tends not to focus at their level. The direct feedback we get at these events is so important in understanding what they need.,” he pointed out.

“This gives us an opportunity to look at solutions and the practical steps they can take to help tackle some of the skills gaps, recruitment and retention challenges they have.”

For more information on the FWDF programme and funded OU courses available, or to register for a Skills for Business Roadshow events, visit: open.ac.uk/business/fwdf