While the Edinburgh date has been known since February, there are still tickets left for those eager to learn about the Scottish-born Founding Father.

With seats selling fast, here is how you can get tickets to the musical and everything else you need to know about the show.

What is the Hamilton musical about?





#HamiltonMusical will tour the UK for the very first time from November 2023.



📅 @PalaceAndOpera 11 Nov 2023 - 24 Feb 2024

📅 @captheatres 28 Feb - 27 April 2024



Further venues to be announced. 👀



Tickets On Sale 13 March. Sign Up for Priority Access 👉 https://t.co/FSJjxXu6va pic.twitter.com/68yssoC4k8 — Hamilton West End (@HamiltonWestEnd) February 21, 2023

Hamilton follows the story of Ayrshire-born Founding Father Alexander Hamilton from his time as a newly arrived migrant to his untimely death in the early 19th Century.

The Musical uniquely uses a blend of modern hip-hop, jazz, rap and R&B to tell the story of Hamilton as well as the fledgling beginnings of the United States.

Hamilton UK tour dates

Palace Theatre & Opera House, Manchester – November 11, 2023 – February 24, 2024

Capital Theatres, Edinburgh – February 28 – April 27, 2024

The Bristol Hippodrome Theatre, Bristol – April 30 – June 22, 2024

Birmingham Hippodrome, Birmingham – June 25 – August 31, 2024

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin – September 17 – November 16, 2024

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff – November 26, 2024 – January 25, 2025

Bradford Theatres, Bradford – January 28 – March 15, 2025

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton – March 18 – April 26, 2025

Liverpool Empire Theatre, Liverpool – May 6 – June 7, 2025

Sunderland Empire Theatre, Sunderland – June 18 – July 26, 2025

Theatre Royal Plymouth, Plymouth – July 30 – September 6, 2025

Norwich Theatre, Norwich – September 17 – October 25, 2025

Where is the Hamilton musical playing in Scotland?





The Musical will come to Edinburgh's Festival Theatre and run from Wednesday, February 28, 2024, until, Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Don’t throw away your shot. #HamiltonUKTour venues JUST ANNOUNCED. 👇



Sign Up for More Info & Priority Access 👉https://t.co/vbTflEmGPd pic.twitter.com/uykJxRFXSf — Hamilton West End (@HamiltonWestEnd) April 18, 2023

How to get tickets to Hamilton musical in Edinburgh

While tickets are selling fast and availability is becoming slimmer, there is still an opportunity to catch some of the action as the award-winning stage production comes to the nation's capital.

Tickets for the Edinburgh show are now on sale with these being available from the Capital Theatres website.

The musical theatre show will take place over a period of weeks with show times ranging from 7:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

Availability ranges from 'selling fast' to 'limited' with some dates appearing to have plenty of seats.

Warning issued to theatregoers wishing to see Hamilton musical in Edinburgh

Theatregoers have been warned that the musical will be operating on a 'Lead Booker ID' system with the person booking the tickets being the only person able to use them.

This means the lead booker will need to provide a valid photo ID to gain admission. This is being done to prevent reselling.

If you are buying the ticket as a gift, then bookers have been advised to contact booking@capitaltheatres.com.