Producers have revealed the venues for the Hamilton UK tour 2024 as it comes to Scotland for the first time in its run.
While the Edinburgh date has been known since February, there are still tickets left for those eager to learn about the Scottish-born Founding Father.
With seats selling fast, here is how you can get tickets to the musical and everything else you need to know about the show.
What is the Hamilton musical about?
#HamiltonMusical will tour the UK for the very first time from November 2023.— Hamilton West End (@HamiltonWestEnd) February 21, 2023
📅 @PalaceAndOpera 11 Nov 2023 - 24 Feb 2024
📅 @captheatres 28 Feb - 27 April 2024
Further venues to be announced. 👀
Tickets On Sale 13 March. Sign Up for Priority Access 👉 https://t.co/FSJjxXu6va pic.twitter.com/68yssoC4k8
Hamilton follows the story of Ayrshire-born Founding Father Alexander Hamilton from his time as a newly arrived migrant to his untimely death in the early 19th Century.
The Musical uniquely uses a blend of modern hip-hop, jazz, rap and R&B to tell the story of Hamilton as well as the fledgling beginnings of the United States.
Hamilton UK tour dates
- Palace Theatre & Opera House, Manchester – November 11, 2023 – February 24, 2024
- Capital Theatres, Edinburgh – February 28 – April 27, 2024
- The Bristol Hippodrome Theatre, Bristol – April 30 – June 22, 2024
- Birmingham Hippodrome, Birmingham – June 25 – August 31, 2024
- Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin – September 17 – November 16, 2024
- Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff – November 26, 2024 – January 25, 2025
- Bradford Theatres, Bradford – January 28 – March 15, 2025
- Mayflower Theatre, Southampton – March 18 – April 26, 2025
- Liverpool Empire Theatre, Liverpool – May 6 – June 7, 2025
- Sunderland Empire Theatre, Sunderland – June 18 – July 26, 2025
- Theatre Royal Plymouth, Plymouth – July 30 – September 6, 2025
- Norwich Theatre, Norwich – September 17 – October 25, 2025
Where is the Hamilton musical playing in Scotland?
The Musical will come to Edinburgh's Festival Theatre and run from Wednesday, February 28, 2024, until, Saturday, April 27, 2024.
Don’t throw away your shot. #HamiltonUKTour venues JUST ANNOUNCED. 👇— Hamilton West End (@HamiltonWestEnd) April 18, 2023
Sign Up for More Info & Priority Access 👉https://t.co/vbTflEmGPd pic.twitter.com/uykJxRFXSf
How to get tickets to Hamilton musical in Edinburgh
While tickets are selling fast and availability is becoming slimmer, there is still an opportunity to catch some of the action as the award-winning stage production comes to the nation's capital.
Tickets for the Edinburgh show are now on sale with these being available from the Capital Theatres website.
The musical theatre show will take place over a period of weeks with show times ranging from 7:30 pm to 2:30 pm.
Availability ranges from 'selling fast' to 'limited' with some dates appearing to have plenty of seats.
Warning issued to theatregoers wishing to see Hamilton musical in Edinburgh
Theatregoers have been warned that the musical will be operating on a 'Lead Booker ID' system with the person booking the tickets being the only person able to use them.
This means the lead booker will need to provide a valid photo ID to gain admission. This is being done to prevent reselling.
If you are buying the ticket as a gift, then bookers have been advised to contact booking@capitaltheatres.com.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here