The disgraced producer turned convict’s name came up in last Sunday’s Sound and Vision on BBC 6 Music. Miranda Sawyer was interviewing actor and filmmaker Samantha Morton and mentioned the latter’s run-in with Weinstein.

Morton was in her early twenties at the time. Sawyer reminded her interviewee that Weinstein said he wouldn’t cast her in a film because, as Sawyer delicately put it, “men would not want to bleep that”.

“I think I was doing all right at that point, thank you very much,” Morton answered with good humour before giving her version of the story.

“I was phoned by the casting director to say he [Weinstein] wants you to play the lead in this film and it’s all going to be very exciting and I was like ‘OK’. Didn’t know anything bad about him at that point. I’d heard rumours that he was scary, but I wasn’t scared.

“And then the script came in and it was the biggest pile of pants I’d ever read. It was so bad and I was like, ‘What? I don’t want to be in that …’ So I said no thank you and the casting director came back: ‘He wants you to do the film.’ I said I don’t want to do it and he said, ‘But you don’t say no to Harvey. You won’t work again.’

Morton wasn’t having that. “I’ll go on Peak Practice. He’s got no say on Peak Practice. I’m sure they’d have me back.’”

She would not be bullied. She lost a few jobs as a result, but she didn’t have to go back to Peak Practice.

Sawyer brought out the best in Morton - the humour and the steeliness too. Morton has been trying for years to make a follow-up to her directorial debut The Unloved, about the care system, she says, but everyone tells her they don’t want to make “grim” films.

And yet as she pointed out, The Unloved was a Bafta-winning movie. “It won quite a few Baftas, I believe. But I couldn’t even get an agent after that, Miranda. And I’m not bitter. I’m just saying the facts of it. When you are a female filmmaker there is a problem.

“We have a lot of male stories out there. And whilst in television they may be embracing female stories and older women, we’re not there with film. They’re too frightened. I don’t know what’s going on … Ken Loach is allowed to do it. Shane Meadows is allowed to do it. Samantha Morton is not allowed to do it.”

British cinema, get your act in gear.

In other news, I went to London last week for a couple of days via easyJet. I’d had a look at taking the train but baulked at the prices. Which made listening to Scotrail’s Sounds of the West Highland Line podcast, which I chanced across after I returned, rather melancholy in a way. Will I ever be able to afford to travel any distance on a train again?

But listening to the dip and rise of the train travelling along the track and the creak of carriages - as recorded from the back cabin of a Class 156 train travelling from Glasgow to Fort William a few years back - was also rather soothing. I tried resting my head against my living room window, but I missed the constant rattle and jerk of a real train journey.

One final shout for The Girls in the Pictures which was repeated last Sunday after airing the week before. Audrey Gillan’s encounter with Ann and Pat Samson, two of the children painted by Joan Eardley in Glasgow in the early 1960s was a mix of art history, social history and the pleasure of hearing broad Glasgow accents and broad Glasgow humour on the radio as the sisters remembered their childhoods:

“I had nae teeth and you had buck teeth,” one sister said

“I had buck teeth, aye” the other replied. “They said I could eat an apple through a tennis racket.”

A joy. And well worth catching up with on BBC Sounds.

Listen Out For: An Eye for a Killing, Radio 4, Friday, 2.15pm

Fresh from the BBC One drama The Gold, Jack Lowden is the narrator of this new five-part drama-documentary about Scottish serial killers Burke and Hare. Gavin Mitchell and James Boal play the men in question.





