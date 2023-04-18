Nestled in the Outer Hebrides, Amhuinnsuidhe Castle Estate on the Isle of Harris could be offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a well-suited pair.

A duo is wanted to take on the roles of head gamekeeper and head housekeeper at the estate which claims to offer "some of the finest sporting in Scotland".

The couple would be able to take up residence at a three-bedroom house on-site, with utilities included.

The head gamekeeper will be expected to handle the annual red deer cull as well as liaising with guests about fishing, stalking and shooting on the estate.

They will also be expected to process deer from field to deliveries as well as record all fish catches.

"The successful candidate will be a self-motivated, honest, enthusiastic individual who has high standards and very good communication skills with the ability to manage a team and report effectively to the Estate Manage," the advert reads.

Meanwhile, the head housekeeper will oversee the daily running of the castle as well as the surrounding self-catering cottages the Amhuinnsuidhe village.

A successful candidate would be expected to have "very high standards, good communication and organisational skills with the ability to manage a team and liaise with the office, kitchen and report effectively to the Estate Manager".

As well as maintaining the castle itself, the housekeeper would also need to be able to liaise with guests.

Designed in Scottish baronial style by David Bryce, the castle was built in 1865 for the 7th Earl of Dunmore.

