A man has been jailed for 14 years after he was found guilty of multiple serious sexual assaults and attacks on women.
Barry Ingleson, 38, was convicted of the crimes in March following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.
He was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday, April 18.
The attacks, which were committed against four women, took place between August 2009 and August 2020.
Detective Inspector George Calder said: "Barry Ingleson is now facing the consequences of his actions and I welcome the significant custodial sentence he has been handed today.
“His behaviour towards women has been disgraceful and I would like to pay tribute to those affected by his horrific actions and commend the strength they have shown to report the abuse they suffered.
"I hope today’s outcome will give them some form of comfort and closure to put their ordeals behind them.
"This conviction and sentence sends a clear message to all perpetrators that all reports of sexual abuse will be thoroughly investigated by Police Scotland irrespective of the passage in time, and victims will be supported throughout."
