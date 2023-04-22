What is it?
A professional-grade digital drawing tablet and pen.
Good points?
One of the standout features of the XenceLabs Pen Tablet is the quality of its drawing surface. It has a smooth and matte texture that mimics the feel of drawing on paper, which is great for artists who prefer a traditional drawing experience.
The tablet also has a high resolution of 5,080 LPI, which translates into smooth and precise lines, making it ideal for detailed artwork.
Another impressive feature is the design of the pen itself which has a natural grip that is comfortable to hold, and it doesn't require a battery. This means that artists don't have to worry about running out of power in the middle of an important project.
Additionally, the pen has 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, allowing for a wide range of brush strokes, from delicate lines to bold bands.
The XenceLabs Pen Tablet also offers a customisable user interface, with eight programmable shortcut keys that creators can set to their preferred commands. This feature allows artists to work more efficiently by reducing the time spent searching for the right tool.
Bad points?
The XenceLabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle is priced higher than some other pen tablets on the market which may not make it accessible to all users.
Best for ...
Artists, graphic designers, photographers, and other creative professionals who need a reliable and precise pen tablet for their work.
Avoid if ...
You are new to using pen tablets as there is a learning curve when it comes to using the device effectively and efficiently.
Score: 9/10.
XenceLabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle, £329.90 (xencelabs.com)
