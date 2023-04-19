Several Scottish pubs and bars have been named among the best in the UK in a list of finalists for the Class Bar Awards.
This comes as other Scottish venues were named among the country's top 'watering holes' at The Pub and Bar Awards earlier this month.
All of the Scottish destinations named on the list were from Glasgow and Edinburgh with these pubs being named in dozens of categories.
The release of the list of finalists comes ahead of the official Class Bar Awards 2023 ceremony at Battersea Arts Centre in London on May 23.
Here, the official winners in each awards category will be decided and announced to the public.
The Gate in Glasgow and Edinburgh's Panda & Sons named among the best venues ahead of the Class Bar Awards
The Gate in the East End was the only Glasgow pub to be named on the list with it earning a spot in the 'Best Bar in Scotland & Northern Ireland Sponsored by The Busker' category.
Customers have also praised the venue with users giving it a 4.5/5 on the popular travel review site Tripadvisor.
One patron said of their experience: "Had a great night last night, super cosy and stunning cocktails. Whoever invented them for sure knows their stuff. Massive props to the staff, who were attentive, kind, and went the extra mile when I left my wallet!"
Panda & Sons was another bar that was named on the list with its receiving a mention in the 'Drinks Menu of the Year Sponsored by Franklin & Sons'.
It was also well-reviewed online with its also receiving a 4.5/5 with one customer writing: "We sat at the bar and the staff were so friendly and a laugh. Loved watching all the cocktails being made. The cocktails were amazing!"
Scottish pubs named among the best in the UK ahead of the Class Bar Awards 2023 ceremony
A number of bars in Scotland were named finalists in this year's awards. Here are the venues as well as the category they were named in:
Bar Manager of the Year Sponsored by Italicus
Stefanie Anderson, Gleneagles Townhouse, Edinburgh
Drinks Menu of the Year Sponsored by Franklin & Sons
Transcend, Panda & Sons, Edinburgh
Specialist Bar of the Year
Hey Palu, Edinburgh
Best Bar in Scotland & Northern Ireland Sponsored by The Busker
Lucky Liquor, Edinburgh
The Gate, Glasgow
Hey Palu, Edinburgh (second category)
Panda & Sons, Edinburgh (second category)
The final winners of the 2023 Class Bar Awards will be named in London on May 23.
