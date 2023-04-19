The company's shares are trading some 5 per cent higher this afternoon, having earlier in the day rallied by more than 10% after the car dealer reported higher-than-expected profits for the first quarter of this year.

Despite a whopping 52% surge in interest costs, operating profits within the Nottingham-based group's primary car division were up by nearly 39%. That paved the way to an underlying pre-tax profit of £23 million, up £4.3m on the same period a year earlier.

As a result, analysts at Zues Capital have raised their full-year profit forecast by nearly 12% to £55m for the owner of the Evans Halshaw and Stratstone dealership chains.

​​🔔 Get more for free: You can now get our daily Business Briefing, Business Insight and weekly Ian McConnell on Business newsletters sent direct to your email inbox

📝Sign up in seconds here 👈

Those figures will bolster defences against activist hedge fund Palliser Capital, which wrote to Pendragon last month calling for a boardroom shake-up amid claims that executives were distracted by a failed £400m bid to take over the business.

Pendragon shares lost more than a quarter of their value in December when it revealed that its biggest shareholder, Hedin Mobility of Sweden, had dropped a mooted takeover offer citing "challenging market conditions" and the "uncertain economic outlook".

Palliser - which owns about 4% of Pendragon's shares, versus Hedin's 28% stake in the business - wants to appoint three of its own board directors in a bid to "refocus on driving profitability" by expanding the higher-margin car servicing operation. Its demands came just weeks after the hedge fund successfully engineered a boardroom clear-out at Edinburgh-headquartered Capricorn Energy.

READ MORE: Pendragon profits rally despite easing used car prices

Along with most auto dealers, Pendragon has been boosted for the past year by the lower production of new cars driven in large part by semiconductor shortages. This has led to elevated prices for both new and used vehicles.

Profits on each new vehicle sold by Pendragon in the first quarter of this year improved on the back of lower discounting to lure in buyers, and was further aided by auto manufacturers' focus on producing higher-end models. Profits on used vehicles fell by 17.7%, but still remain "well above historic levels".

In addition, Pendragon said it anticipates that the supply of used vehicles will remain tight "for the foreseeable future".

Given the tenacity in its extended shareholder revolt against Capricorn, it seems unlikely Palliser will be quick to concede defeat in its quest for Pendragon. Market conditions have bolstered its defensive position, but Pendragon will need to consider what comes after this cycle of supply constraints ends.