Ms Forbes’s launch is timely because we have just had a report published by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, bringing home the stark reality that nearly half a million households in Scotland are living in very deep poverty. Poverty exacerbated by high inflation, higher mortgage rates, higher fuel costs and generally higher household expenditure just for the weekly shop.

Yet here in Scotland the Scottish Government are doing the most in the UK to meet the challenges of poverty with the game changing Child Payment, something Ms Forbes certainly advocated for when serving as Finance Secretary. Nowhere else in the UK has this payment and the Scottish Government have continued to mitigate the austerity cuts imposed in Scotland by the Westminster Government, mitigating against the bedroom tax and the largest cut to welfare since the Second World War.

Fuel poverty has become a major issue in recent times for far too many households and the announcement by Ofgem today that energy meters (pre-payment) can be force fitted again is an outrage and will cause insecurity and hardship to millions. However, Ofgem have conceded that fittings will be banned in homes with residents aged 85 and over. An absolute outrage, begging the question, where is the Westminster Government in this announcement, after all they have reserved powers over energy costs.

Fuel poverty is eye watering in energy-rich Scotland and unbelievably the energy capital of Europe. Ms Forbes’s launch of action on poverty is to be welcomed. We need a whole new approach, we need action for future generations, we need action for society as a whole to benefit.

Catriona C Clark, Falkirk

I was pleased to read the front page Herald headline of 18 April (“Forbes launches new group in call to eradicate Scots poverty”), the need being for an alternative approach to a laissez faire one to economic development.

Those of us who care about inequality would in the past have looked to the Labour Party to provide the answer. However, under Keir Starmer the party appears to believe that there is no alternative to the current model of capitalism, wherein lie the origins of the global problems which beset us.

I direct his attention to the words of Pope Francis who, in his 2020 encyclical Fratelli Tutti, maintains that “too many forms of injustice persist, fed by a profit-based economic model that does not hesitate to exploit, discard and even kill human beings."

Furthermore I quote from Christian Aid which describes itself as “a movement of people and churches, driven by faith to fight injustice and poverty” in which movement Christians cannot participate effectively without getting involved in politics.

The charity maintains that “Jesus was political. His ministry directly challenged the orthodoxy of the day, bravely spoke truth to power and was rooted in the poorest, most oppressed communities of the time. Indeed, his ministry became so problematic for those in power that he was arrested and murdered.”

I suggest that while Christendom has done much in the way of helping the victims of capitalism, there has been too much of a reluctance to challenge the financial and economic structures in which their suffering originates.

John Milne, Uddingston

Many individuals and sections of the media are currently launching unprecedented attacks on the Scottish Government, the SNP and a few individuals with close links to the party.

One individual suggested that the numbers of police officers and forensic tents at a particular Scottish address with regard to a potential fraud case far exceeded those at the home of Fred West or indeed at any organised crime boss’s home.

Yet we hear little or nothing of our Prime Minister ( already issued with two Fixed Penalty notices) and subject to at least three major multi-million-pound “ matters of concern” involving him and his family.

There are three MPs currently under live investigation by the standards commissioner.In addition, the high court has recently announced that the multi-billion-pound PPE “VIP lane” is in fact illegal.

Given the amounts involved, can we expect large circus type marquees and armies of police officers descending on the homes of Tory MPs or Tory party donors? I will not hold my breath.

Stewart Falconer, Alyth, Perthshire

I almost feel sorry for Humza Yousaf – almost, but not quite. It seems at last to have dawned on him that he is the fall guy for the Sturgeon-Murrell failures, and that is not a pleasant place to be. He now realises that, while backing (even pushing) him as their choice of SNP leader, they didn’t – by his own account – vouchsafe to him the various problems they were bequeathing to him. He had no knowledge of the, er, difficulties with the party’s finances, nor of the mysterious campervan. He did not know about the fall in the party’s membership, nor yet that the party’s auditors had quit as long ago as September 2022.

When all seemed to be going his way, with Scottish ministers, MSPs and MPs backing his candidacy, did he never once ask himself “what’s the catch?”? Did it not puzzle him that there was so little competition for the post of leader? That Sturgeon’s deputy, Keith Brown, refused to stand? That Angus Robertson held back? Did he not ask himself why Kate Forbes radiated delighted relief when he defeated her?

Politics can be a mug’s game. Yousaf’s demeanour suggests that he is not best pleased to have found that out the hard way.

Jill Stephenson, Edinburgh

A surprise on the figures

Fraser Grant’s letter (April 18) exaggerates the position when he states “The SNP’s campaigning motor home was detailed in their accounts for the year ending December 2021”.

The fact is there was a one line entry described as “Motor vehicles” (plural) with a value of £80,632. The “detail” should have come in an accompanying note but, for some unknown reason, the true cost was lost in assets described as computer equipment. Surprisingly this was accepted by the auditors.

Yes, the accounts were published by the Electoral Commission for all to see. It also published its own one page summary, no doubt to help those less familiar with their way around audited accounts. Unfortunately they didn’t help with the detail as they decided to describe the motor vehicle(s) as “Other investments”. One has to ask why such fundamental mistakes were made by both the auditors and the Electoral Commission.

Alan McGibbon, Paisley

Independence is not impossible

Peter Russell asserts this morning that independence “is politically impossible”. This however is quite incorrect since the Supreme Court determined that another referendum could only be held with the agreement of Westminster. So difficult but hardly impossible.

Indeed let’s contemplate Mr Russell’s assertion for a moment as it illustrates the perverted concept of democracy that the Union would seek to impose on us. Mr Russell’s view of law is that it exists as a sort of free-floating entity above society, beyond its recall.

The reality is that law sets out how society will administer its affairs. It is not independent of wider societal views. I am sure Peter Russell can still remember the fate of the unbeloved Industrial Relations Act or the Community Charge (aka Poll Tax) both brought down by community action. One can intone for as long as one wants, “it’s the law”. But if it is inconsistent with the direction of travel of society, it will at best cause delay which, in the future will be a recruiting sergeant for resentment.

Peter Russell hints at the Rolling Stones’ “You can’t always get what you want” to encourage supporters of independence to “grow up ... politically or chronologically”. However, in conclusion I would suggest two things. A quote more informative of Scottish independence supporters is The Eagles’ Hotel California which insists “you can check out any time you like, but you can never leave”.

Secondly, given the Supreme Court decision and no doubt the current travails of the SNP, Mr Russell claims “the rational response must be to look elsewhere”. While support for the SNP might have slipped, support for independence remains in much the same area it has occupied since 2014.

Alasdair Galloway , Dumbarton