So am I correct in assuming that the imposition of the Deposit Return scheme will effectively cost me 20p for every glass item which I leave for collection by the council? Am I, and my fellow “ancients”, expected to walk, carrying the glass, to a retailer where we can recover our money?

It is obvious that the use of one council truck to collect empty containers is far better for the environment than all of us firing up our motor cars. Nor does the argument that this scheme will prevent littering stack up; only effective education of our young people is likely to achieve that. But then, as the statistics tell us, the Scottish Government isn’t very good at that. So what is the point of the scheme?

The decision to restrict central funding for councils, rather than raise income tax, was an act of political cowardice by the Scottish Government. As is the decision to press ahead with the Deposit Return scheme. One of several “Green” policies which fly in the face of common-sense yet require to be implemented in order to keep the SNP in power. Yet another “extra”, sneaked in by the Scottish Government, to add to the £35 which I already pay for removal of the garden waste from my brown bin and the £200 added to my council tax bill for 2023/24.

I understand that substantial sums have already been spent, by the private sector, preparing for a scheme which seems to be set to achieve absolutely nothing. As a pensioner, and unqualified to blackmail the Government for more income, I deeply resent having to pay yet another of the endless follies of this administration.

Ian H.C. Stein, Dunblane

Is Burns Night good for the climate?

Wales has just announced that the famous Brecon Beacons are to be called by its ancient Welsh name of Bannau Brycheiniog. The now Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority has decided to scrap a picture of a burning beacon from its logo. Apparently the high carbon symbol is no longer fitting with its climate change ideals.

What next? Burns Night renamed by the Greens because the original title will be deemed offensive and a celebration of the fossil fuel industry?

Here’s an idea. Let’s call it Windy Night instead in homage to the thousands of wind turbines the Scottish government has allowed to be speared into our rural spaces and to the natural and always available renewable gas emitted from the over indulging of haggis, neeps and tatties all washed down with a wee dram or three. Slàinte Mhath!

Lyndsey Ward, Beauly

The real problem is the roads

I note that the most common factor in motorcycle crashes is loss of control (“Safety campaign as motorcycle deaths reach three-year high”, The Herald, April 18). What is not reported is the shocking state of our roads. Potholes are now craters and surfaces are treacherous.

On my first outing on my own bike at the Easter weekend I was aghast at the condition of major routes through the central belt and into The Campsies. Motorcycling is meant as a leisure exercise, albeit one with dangers attached. Riding roads such as those I encountered is far from fun.

I used to consider it vital to remember that every other road user is potentially trying to kill me. Now I have to consider the roads themselves to be more dangerous than their users.

Steve Brennan, Coatbridge

Difficult answer on EU support

There is no doubt that Ireland is showing Scotland and the UK what they do with their entrepreneurial get-up-and-go spirit and a knowledge of how to use EU rules and regulations to their advantage when they were a “poorer” country.

To explain – about 35 years ago I attended a conference organised by British Steel's construction products division. This was attended by the senior directors of many of their customers whose businesses converted British Steel's colour coated steel coils into roofing and cladding products.

During the question session one of the delegates asked why it was that it was impossible to compete with a particular Irish company who were at the time selling finished products into the UK market cheaper than the UK companies were buying their raw material, the steel coils from British Steel.

The answer given was that the Irish company received grants from the EEC to purchase their raw materials. They also received development grants from the Irish government for the investment in machinery and buildings. Then they qualified for export grants to send finished products from Ireland to the UK. The company in question is Kingspan, one of the largest producers of building products using steel in the world.

The UK and Scotland being part of the UK did not qualify for this development status. Tells you everything that needs to be known.

Ian Gray, Croftamie

Courage of the Iron Lady

Ms Margaret Forbes’ letter (April 12), invites strong comment. The rights and wrongs of a “vast ceremony” coronation-wise, apart, Ms Forbes condemns Margaret Thatcher as incompetent. A deeply divisive figure, yes; but our first woman premier. Three general election victories to her credit. Incompetent? Hardly. Surreal to think that ten years have passed since Bishop Charteris hailed her perseverance and courage (Herald Archives, April 18); the “Iron Lady” forever, and not for nothing, either.

Brian D Henderson, Glasgow

Just another day for the supermarkets

Helen McCall suggests that supermarkets putting up Christmas and Easter displays is ramming religion down our throats. I doubt that retailers have any interest in religion. These events, like Mother’s Day, Halloween and Valentines Day are just another date on their promotional calendar.

Stuart Neville, Clydebank