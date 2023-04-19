The Bahamas crossed the Fourth Road Bridge in a plume of steam and smoke on its fourth, but optional leg, of its tour.

Seats for the journey, which starts in London and passes through Wales en route to Edinburgh and Aberdeen before returning south, begin at £2765 with a premier class ticket priced at £3575.

The train is heading to Aberdeen. (Image: Gordon Terris/NQ)

Passengers can also pay additional upcharges, for example, to guarantee a table to enjoy the “spectacular views” as the train travels along the North East coastline.

The nine-day excursion, organised by The Railway Touring Company, does however include eight nights of hotel accommodation in three-star hotels, six breakfasts, four lunches and four dinners all silver served at passengers’ seats - or a table if you splashed out.

The Bahamas train was constructed in 1934 by the North British Locomotive Company in Glasgow, which was the largest steam train manufacturer in Europe and the British Empire at the time.

The locomotive was named Bahamas in June 1936 (Image: PA/Jane Barlow)

The main factory was based in Springburn before the company ceased trading in 1962.

The locomotive was named the Bahamas in June 1936, after the islands in the Atlantic Ocean, which were part of the British Empire.

From being commissioned in 1934 it ran in excess of 1.4 million miles before it was withdrawn from service in July 1966.

The tour follows a restoration by volunteers in 2013 and a campaign for “Steams last blast” which saw the Heritage Lottery Fund award a grant of £775,800 to the Bahamas Locomotive Society to oversee its preservation.

Following the restoration in 2019, the locomotive took to the tracks again after a 25-year absence.