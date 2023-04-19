More than £10,000 has now been raised for the family of the "hero" colour sergeant after he died on April 8 on the mountain Buachaille Etive Mòr.

The fundraiser, which was started by his comrades, reached its original five-figure target on Wednesday - but has continued to collect money to help Melia's "beautiful young family".

The 40-year-old, also known as Reggie in the Corps, leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and had another child on the way with his wife Sarah.

A statement from the family was shared by the Royal Marines Charity on social media.

"Rick was a son, brother, husband, and father, and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and comrades," the family wrote.

"His passing has devastated us all and left a gaping hole in our lives that will be impossible to fill."

While they encouraged people to share the news, the family asked for privacy during this difficult time.

The organiser of the GoFundMe, Naheed Tariq, wrote: "We are his friends, who served with him in the military and would like to help raise money in his memory to help his beautiful young family to cover funeral costs and start a trust fund for his children.

"Reggie was a hero who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He had a great sense of humour and a kind heart."

