A man has appeared in court charged with an alleged 'explosives offence' following an incident in North Glasgow.

Christopher Scarr, 50, made no plea or declaration at Glasgow Sherriff Court today.

He was remanded in custody and will appear in court again within the next eight days.

It comes after we reported a suspicious item was removed from a flat at Petershill Road.

Police were called to the scene around 10.05am on Monday, April 17.