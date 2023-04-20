SIR Billy Connolly, Scotland's favourite comedian, is to be honoured at the age of 80 by a new stage production described as "a love letter to the Big Yin" from the Scottish people.
Leading Scottish theatre-maker Gary McNair, who has written and will perform in Dear Billy, which tours Scotland on its world premiere from May 16, said: "There will be a seat for Billy every night and we hope he can come along and see just what he means to the people of Scotland.”
The play is being presented by the National Theatre of Scotland and will be directed by Joe Douglas.
The production was announced last year to mark Connolly’s 80th birthday year.
It was described today as a unique touring production that will evolve on the road. It will travel across Scotland, playing local theatres andart and community centres, building up to a final run at the King's Theatre, Glasgow, in June.
Sir Billy, who was awarded the BAFTA Fellowship for lifetime achievement last year, has recently declared that he was doing “great” in his battle with Parkinson’s.
He diagnosed with the degenerative disease a decade ago. “There’s people doing a lot worse than me and I’m doing just dandy. I’m just grateful that only the left side shakes. I think I’m doing great.”
Announcing the tour dates today, the NTS said that Connolly needed no introduction and was a national treasure. From the shipyards of the Clydeside to his trailblazing and extraordinary stage and movie exploits, he is woven into Scottish culture.
"Everyone has a Billy Story", the theatre added. "An expert team of story gatherers has created a collection of these moving and hilarious tales. Gary McNair ... has turned these stories into a special show celebrating the Big Yin and what he means to us.
"Gary is hitting the road with musicians, collecting more stories from audience members which may become woven into the show as the tour progresses. Each show offers a unique chance to audiences, to laugh, sing, and celebrate the man and the legend".
Gary said: “It’s an honour to be doing this show. To take on a subject and a figure as beloved by the public as Billy, with our National Theatre is a very proud moment indeed and one that I will cherish.
"It has been a joyous production to be a part of with so many wonderful artists involved in its research and development. I hope we can continue that feeling of joy when we get on the road and share it with audiences up and down the country",
Jackie Wylie, Artistic Director of the National Theatre of Scotland said: “Billy Connolly is arguably Scotland’s most-loved artist. We thought it fitting that his National Theatre should honour him with a theatrical love letter, in the form of a special new show.
"Dear Billy is created with the words, collected from the people of Scotland about what Billy means to them and written and performed by the brilliant Gary McNair.”
McNair, a Glasgow-based writer and performer, is a three-time Fringe First winner and has produced work for and with many of Scotland’s major theatre companies.
His plays have been translated and performed all over the world, from Germany to Japan, from New York to New Zealand.
His work includes A Gambler’s Guide to Dying, Square Go, McGonagall’s Chronicles Which Will Be Remembered for a Very Long Time, and After The Cuts.
Joe Douglas is a theatre director, playwright and performer whose work includes Clear White Light, Death of a Salesman, Spoiling, The BFG, George’s Marvellous Medicine, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, Educating Ronnie, Letters Home, The Red Shed, Stand By and The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black, Black Oil.
* The tour dates for Dear Billy are:
Palace Theatre, Kilmarnock, Tues 16 May
Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, Thurs 18 to Sat 20 May
Ayr Gaiety, Tues 23 May
Dundee Rep, Wed 24 May
East Kilbride Arts Centre, Tues 30 May
Heart of Hawick, Fri 2 June
Theatre Royal Dumfries, Sat 3 June;
Lyth Arts Centre, Tues 6 June & Wed 7 June
Strathpeffer Pavillion, Thurs 8 June
Nairn Community & Arts Centre, Fri 9 June
Byre Theatre, St Andrews, Sat 10 June
Lanternhouse, Cumbernauld, Wed 14 June
Dunoon Burgh Hall, Sat 17 June
Perth Theatre, Tue 20 June
King's Theatre Glasgow, Thurs 22 to Sat 24 June.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here