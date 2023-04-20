A stunning uninhabited private island is up for sale for £150,000.
Barlocco, one of the Islands of Fleet in Wigtown Bay, Dumfries and Galloway, is described as a 'romantic' dream due to the privacy and wildlife.
The rocky island, which measures 25-miles, is perfect for sea anglers or bird spotters, and water sports enthusiasts.
It has 'outstanding' views and is within the Borgue coast Site of Special Scientific Interest, with plants including perennial flax, rock sea lavender and fragrant orchid.
The site contains the best examples of maritime heath and coastal grassland vegetation and some of the largest seabird colonies in the Stewartry district.
Access to the 25-mile island is by boat, or at low tide on foot or by tractor or quad bike, and there is a pebble beach on the western side, where a boat can be anchored or beached.
Gulls dominate the breeding seabird populations with notable populations of great black-backed and common gulls.
Smaller numbers of breeding guillemot, razorbill and fulmar are also found.
A flood pond provides water for wildlife and livestock if the new owners wish to graze animals, and neighbouring isles in Fleet Bay include Ardwall Island, and Murray's Isles.
Recreational activities can be enjoyed from bird spotting to island walks, sea angling and additional watersports from the island's very own private pebble beach.
Aaron Edgar, handling the sale for Galbraith, said: "Barlocco Island is in a truly stunning location near Kirkcudbright in Dumfries and Galloway and within an area of scientific interest both geologically and biologically.
"There's still a very romantic sentiment attached to owning your very own Scottish private island, where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy some peace and tranquillity in the most beautiful scenery around.
"The pebble beach is a delight and the perfect base to explore the island, partake in some cold water swimming or to anchor a boat and enjoy a waterside picnic.
"We have witnessed strong demand from domestic and international parties for entire private islands having handled the sale of several in Scotland, so we expect a lot of interest."
Currently there are no dwellings or buildings on the Island and no current or historic planning consents or applications relating to the Island.
Any planning opportunities should be investigated by the buyer directly with the local planning authority.
Barlocco Island, Borgue, Kirkcudbright, is for sale through Galbraith at offers over £150,000.
