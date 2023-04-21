Love, Glasgow style
FORGET Paris, Rome or Venice. As the Diary recently confirmed, Glasgow is the world capital of amour.
Jenny Barr from Crosshill once went on a blind date, and ended up In a French restaurant.
The chap she was with asked the waiter about the lobster, admitting he had never eaten the dish before.
So the waiter attempted to describe the flavour, until the chap haughtily interrupted.
“I’m not interested in the flavour,” he said. “Just tell me one thing. Does it taste expensive?”
Jenny - who was rapidly discovering that she didn’t much like her date - said to him: “If you want something to eat that tastes expensive, we should go to the local chippy, and you can ask the counter staff to deep-fry my earrings.”
(And, no, there wasn’t a second date.)
On the lamb
OUR Lewis correspondent John Mulholland informs us that spring has definitely arrived in that blissful part of Scotland.
“The sun is shining… sometimes,” adds John, “and the lambs in the croft at the bottom of my garden are frolicking and jumping around.
“Recently I’ve found myself betting on which lamb can jump the highest. So much so, that some might say I have a gambolling problem.”
📖 Sign up to the Herald Diary newsletter and get the sublime and the ridiculous sent directly to your inbox every day.
Centre of attention
FILM fan Bob Reid and his wife were considering watching the recent release ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’, an action flick starring Jason Statham and Hugh Grant.
Bob was reciting a list of the other actors, for the benefit of his wife, to see if the film was something she might enjoy.
When he came to an actress called Aubrey Plaza, his wife shuddered.
“What a ridiculous name for a movie star,” she said. “Sounds like a run down shopping centre in Cumbernauld.”
Legal troubles
EMBARRASSED reader Kelly Graham reveals that as a youngster she was a tad confused about her father’s profession.
“I knew he was a lawyer,” says Kelly. “But when he mentioned a lawsuit, I thought that meant the jacket and trousers he wore to work.”
More booky badinage FOR no entirely plausible reason, the Diary finds itself attempting to improve classic movies by adding the word library to their titles.
Gordon Smith says that in these days of tight budget-setting and stringency there should really be a film titled…. Seven Books for Seven Libraries.
Chocs away FINANCIAL news from reader Eva Naughton, who says: “Cadbury have donated a giant chocolate bar to the Bank of England. It’s a massive Boost for the economy.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here