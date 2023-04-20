The first images of the upcoming Doctor Who season starring Scottish lead Ncuti Gatwa have been released.
This season sees the show have a vintage makeover as we get the first glimpse into filming. The first images see Ncuti and Millie Gibson dolled in 60s dress as we get a tease into the theme of the coming season.
Gatwa becomes the 14th Time Lord in the popular BBC science fiction show. The Sex Education star revealed that he was the incoming Doctor back in May with the first pictures being released in December but this is the first time we see both Getwa and Gibson in character.
Coronation Street actress Gibson takes on the role of the Time Lord's new companion in the science fiction series as the duo takes the Tardis time machine back to the swinging 1960s.
Showrunner Russell T Davies, who was behind the revival of the hit series in 2005, is returning for the upcoming episodes.
Both Millie and Ncuti’s 60s style can be seen in the latest releases. Ncuti dons a dapper blue pinstripe suit. Meanwhile, Mille’s costume is a Mary Quant-esque monochrome mini dress, with matching boots.
Gatwa, born in Rwanda, is the first BAME Doctor to be cast as the series lead following Jo Martin played the first BAME incarnation of the Time Lord in a January 2020 episode, Future of the Judoon, as Ruth Clayton.
The show is set to return in November 2023 with commemorative episodes to celebrate the show's 60th birthday, which will see Devid Tennant return as the Doctor before Gatwa takes over for the festive period.
