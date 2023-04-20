The most powerful rocket ever built has exploded shortly after lift-off in what creator Space X called a "rapid unscheduled disassembly".
The company, founded by billionaire Elon Musk, hopes that the shuttle will eventually be a gateway to interplanetary travel.
It was due to launch from Texas on Monday but weather saw lift-off delayed.
Space X is aiming to create a reusable rocket and successfully launched the 32-engine vehicle without blowing up the launch pad.
However, in the second stage of flight the booster rocket failed to separate from the upper stage and the rocket exploded in mid-air.
There were no human beings or cargo on board at the time of the detonation.
As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation— SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 20, 2023
Space X said: "Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation.
"Teams will continue to review data and work toward our next flight test.
"With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary.
"Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting first integrated flight test of Starship!"
Mr Musk, who owns Twitter, wrote on the social media site: "Congrats @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship!
"Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months."
While the rocket did explode, it's thought the launch will be considered a success given Starship got off the ground without destroying the launch pad and provided data.
Space X has another rocket with improvements which is expected to be launched in the coming months.
FTS abort. Well done Booster 7 (and Ship 24)! That was still a big win. Launch site is fine and got a lot of first stage data!— Chris Bergin - NSF (@NASASpaceflight) April 20, 2023
Next up, Booster 9!https://t.co/npUj2AHByW pic.twitter.com/KRxBwsLlKq
