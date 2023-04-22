Duck & Waffle, Edinburgh
While you’re winding down for the weekend, the newly opened Duck & Waffle in Edinburgh are shaking things up with their new Oyster Happy Hour. Settle into their spirited cocktail bar and lounge Monday-Friday from 4-6pm and enjoy £1.50 oyster specials, paired with a refreshing gin or vodka martini from £9 or a glass of wine.
IG: @duckandwaffle
Shucks, Glasgow
Hyndland’s hottest new seafood restaurant boasts a relaxed atmosphere, the best fresh Scottish produce and an impressive champagne and wine bar. With Every Wednesday-Friday from 4-7pm, £1 oysters are served alongside seasonal cocktails plus local artisan beers, champagne and a carefully curated wine list.
IG: @shucks_glasgow
White Horse Oyster & Seafood Bar, Edinburgh
White Horse Oyster & Seafood Bar, situated on the site of the oldest inn on the Royal Mile, serves some of the best British seafood and shellfish sourced from boutique suppliers across the country. Their infamous £2 oyster happy hour is available Monday-Friday from 4-5pm and every Sunday 12-5pm.
IG: @whitehorseoysterbar
Loch Fyne Oyster, Cairndow
The original Loch Fyne Oyster Bar & Restaurant, which opened in the 1970s, specialised in selling shellfish caught on the loch and smoked in-house. It’s the ultimate place to shuck an oyster in Argyll, at the point where the mountains meet the sea waters of Loch Fyne, alongside a curated wine list and a vast selection of whiskies and local ales.
IG: @lochfyneoysters
