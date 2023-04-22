This tribute documentary, Little Richard: King and Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll (BBC2, tonight, 9.30pm) – the title hints that Little Richard was gay – examines the argument that the performer never quite managed the recognition his songs and overall talent merited.

There is a case to be made that the Beatles – and the Stones and Elton – were so influenced by Little Richard that the development of popular music may have progressed less rapidly had it not been for the man who conceived the greatest ever opening lyric to a song: “Wop bop a loo bop a lop bom bom.”

But was racism involved? Did America sideline Richard in favour of Elvis and Jerry Lee Lewis? Most certainly. The programme also considers the impact he suffered as a result of his secret sexual orientation, made all the worse by the conflict with his religious beliefs.

There is no doubt that fans of I’m A Celebrity . . . (STV, Monday, 9pm) watch with almost religious fervour, but you wonder if the latest offering will see viewers continue to worship at the altar.

This time around, the celebrities are re-heats, television stovies in fact, those who’ve been on the show in the past and are now getting another shot at glory (ie, the chance to bank a very large cheque). But will the public wish to cast eyes on Paul Burrell ever again? Have we not seen enough of Carol Vorderman? What also has to be factored in is that the series has already been filmed; it won’t go out live, which takes away a little of the frisson.

And filming has moved to South Africa, which means viewers will lose that Oz familiarity. Questions are already being asked if this is an elephant’s dung of an idea.

You also have to ask questions of any man who put his kitty before all others. Such a man was Karl Lagerfeld, the German designer who moved up to the great big fashion house in

the sky in 2019.

But The Mysterious Mr Lagerfeld (BBC2, Wednesday at 9pm) was not only oddly defined by his cat, Choupette, who was named as one of the heirs of his £200m estate.

He was said to “despise” nostalgia and the past. He always looked forward. And it’s claimed he loved books to an insane degree. Lagerfeld was most certainly a complicated man as this documentary by Michael Waldman reveals.

Yet, Lagerfeld had immense talent. The designer who loved to wear black, was a mirror of 20th-century history, and he helped revive the fortunes of the flagging Chanel.

But it’s fair to say his personality reflected his personal colour choices. He was very much black and white. While he valued loyalty immensely and was extremely generous to those whom he considered to have his back, he also had the ability to have colleagues terminated, in a legal sense, if he felt that they weren’t playing all-out for his team.

The director speaks to those who knew the designer well, including his male model muses and his bodyguard.

Incidentally, Choupette, who once boasted two bodyguards and her own private chef, continues to live the high life, and can be heard purring away happily in a penthouse apartment owned by Lagerfeld’s former housekeeper.

Unlike Lagerfeld, most of us are nostalgic, so we will be delighted when the new series of Guilt (BBC2, Thursday at 9pm) is screened. How we grasped immediately writer Neil Forsyth’s colour and sharp dialogue, buying into completely the story of the brothers from Edinburgh whose lives define chaos and confusion.

The second series was certainly less powerful, rather as if the writer was faced with the difficult second album syndrome (it all perhaps came about too quickly). But Forsyth has undoubtedly learned from the experience. Now, Max and Jake (Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives) are as welcome as a cut in interest rates as the very dark comedy returns for the final pay-off.

Again, the notion of two very differently formed brothers is explored, their notions of truth and justice setting them wide apart. Yet, the familial links are always stronger than industrial cable ties. Once again, the pair find themselves in immense danger, and again, that terror is sprinkled with a very light-fingered layer of absurdity by Neil Forsyth, who very much deserved his recent drama success with Gold.

Emun Elliott returns (thankfully) as private detective Kenny and watch out for the arrival of Tank Commander Greg McHugh.