Well, doesn’t that sound like Freshers’ Week?

Unfortunately for all of us it’s also the premise of Scared of the Dark, (Sunday, Channel 4) the new reality TV show. The idea of adults filmed in the dark using infrared night lenses in the way we capture nocturnals such as foxes, badgers and human miscreants simply doesn’t make for interesting television.

No matter how you try to dress it up as psychological examination of humans when deprived of one of their senses, what this is really about is another attempt to dehumanise people in the hope they behave very badly.

But who cares if Paul Gascoigne and Chris Eubank don’t get on? Have we not seen enough of Scarlett Moffatt over the years, even if she is now in eerie silhouette? Or presenter Danny Dyer, come to that.

Personally, I’m not scared of the dark, but I’m terrified to think of what TV producers may come up with next. Clearly when this idea was pitched, the lights in their heads had been switched off.

In all honestly, stick a camera on a wall in a living room at a student party this October. Rubbish such as this is merely grasping in the dark.

There have to be questions asked also of why we, as a nation, are so keen to grasp onto true crime drama, the latest being The Hunt for Raoul Moat (STV, Sunday).

Psychologists try to explain why viewers are quick to turn on to monster tales, series rewinding on evil perpetrators, such as The Serpent Monster, The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, or Maxine, the Soham murders story.

It seems we love the reassuring narrative formula whereby the murderers get their just punishment, and so affirm a sense or order or moral clarity. Or maybe some people just enjoy watching violence?

Regardless, the Raoul Moat tale is difficult to endorse. Moat was a jealous woman/child beater whose madness was intensified by the steroids he injected, a monster who murdered and maimed. Yet, we didn’t really learn much about why people such as Moat kill, other than the fact that sometimes we live amongst madness.

The growing alarm surrounding male toxicity – highlighted by the social media support for men such as Andrew Tate – was touched upon when we learned that deranged thug Moat was a hero to some, and that a social media page set up to glorify him attracted an incredible 30,000 followers.

But it wasn’t followed up. And despite some great acting performances from Sally Messham as ex-partner Samantha and Josef Davies as her boyfriend Chris, the dramatic content fell flat. Moat was simply waiting to be captured. All the police had to do was turn up at the end.

Sadly, what we did learn of was an all-too familiar tale of police incompetence. They had been warned of his intent to cause violence by prison officers.

Yet, somehow, the information wasn’t acted upon. Sound like a familiar story?

But if it’s life-reaffirming television you’re after then the story of the death of Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words (BBC2, Monday) proved to be almost perfect.

You may assume that watching a documentary featuring a young, beautiful, vibrant women being pulled down in the direction of death by bowel cancer, could not leave you feeling uplifted by the experience. But you’d be wrong.

That’s because the woman is Deborah James. From the moment the young bowel cancer victim was diagnosed, she endeavoured to become queen of poo-checking messaging.

Thanks to snippets of the podcast, TV appearances, voice notes and footage filmed in hospital for this programme, James herself took us on a journey to the end. And what we watched was a human dynamo, a woman with the energy of the sun.

Deborah James danced as a child and as an adult. She danced outside hospital. She danced with a drip in her arm. When she wasn’t dancing, her mind was. She danced to make herself happy. She danced and posed and pouted and performed to make others feel happy. And it worked.

And we learned that this was a deputy headteacher with two young children who didn’t want to leave this earth until she had managed all she had to do.

And we cried at the end of the film not only because she raised an incredible £11m for the bowel cancer cause, or showed us her scars, but because she reminded us all of how precious life is, and that we should fill our baskets with rosebuds.

And fittingly, Deborah James was made a dame.

The greatest dame we’ve ever had.