Touching Cloth: Confessions And Communions Of A Young Priest

Fergus Butler-Gallie

Bantam Press, £16.99 (ebook £9.99)

Fergus Butler-Gallie’s searingly honest account of a year in the life of a young priest confronts the trials and tribulations of the clerical calendar in all their uproarious glory, from leading by example at Lent to unlikely encounters with giant gummy bears.

The author plots through a series of anecdotes that shatter preconceptions of the priesthood as a solemn and dour calling peopled largely by creaking octogenarians. Butler-Gaillie is the priest you want in your parish: he admits a soft spot for the occasional cigarette, so much so that Lent – and the example he is expected to set – looms awkwardly each year.

He describes a funeral procession rendered accidentally amusing by an encounter with a pair of errant joggers, and guides us through some of the unlikely offerings for Harvest Festival (hence the giant gummy bear).

Touching Cloth is underpinned by a serious message about the church’s continued relevance and its reluctance to change, not least with regard to what he calls the “current fudge” over same-sex marriage.

Above all, though, Butler-Gallie’s book shows that priests are just as human as the rest of us, as they go about their daily business of life, death, resurrection and outsized confectionary.

8/10

Fiction

Romantic Comedy

Curtis Sittenfeld

Doubleday, £16.99 (ebook £10.99)

Sometimes, when the world is the way it is right now, you just need a saccharine-sweet, good old-fashioned romance novel to pick you back up. That’s what Romantic Comedy by author of Rodham, Prep and American Wife offers.

Sally Milz is a comedy writer for a well-loved Saturday Night Live-style sketch show where her dorky colleague, Danny, falls in love with actress guest host Annabel.

She is so frustrated by the phenomenon of distinctly average men becoming involved with accomplished and beautiful women, she writes a sketch poking fun at it, while underscoring how unlikely it is that the reverse would ever happen for a woman.

But then she meets the next celebrity host – Noah Brewster – and indeed turns her hypothesis on its head, as she finds herself hitting it off with him and sparks fly. Someone like Noah Brewster would never date Sally Milz though, right? Well, not exactly.

This is not a particularly unique premise, so don’t read this Cinderella story and expect a different outcome, but do read it if you want an escape and a spunky heroine to root for.

7/10

A House For Alice

Diana Evans

Chatto & Windus, £18.99 (ebook £9.99)

After the success of 2019’s Ordinary People, Diane Evans’s next offering is highly anticipated – and while ambitious in scope and touching in parts, it ultimately doesn’t quite hang together. The story is told in the shadow of the 2017 Grenfell fire – on the same night the elderly patriarch of a fictional West London family dies in an unrelated fire.

The grown-up children are left to pick up the pieces and deal with their mother – whose one desire is to return home to Nigeria.

When Evans fully dives into certain characters – particularly the youngest daughter, Melissa – the story is engrossing and moving. But there are too many characters – one entirely new and only tenuously related family is introduced halfway through – meaning you feel cheated every time it switches to a new perspective, instead of fully realising the central characters’ stories.

6/10

Children’s book of the week

Let’s Play Murder

Kesia Lupo

Bloomsbury YA, £7.99 (ebook £6.39).

The main character in Let’s Play Murder, Veronica, hates virtual reality (VR), but while trying to please her sick younger brother, she accidentally enters a VR game against her wishes. Veronica is initially desperate to leave the game, but she can only do so by completing the competition right to the very end.

This means solving a murder mystery, working with and against other competitors – as there can only be one winner. There is a large monetary prize for solving the mystery, which is the turning point for Veronica. Throughout the book there are many turns, with some unexpected plot twists. The action gets going right from the start, making for a really good read, as you’re entertained throughout. Just when you think nothing else can happen – it does.

8/10