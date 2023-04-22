27-30 April. Tickets from £5. Various venues, see website for details.

The Alchemy Film Festival seeks to blur the boundary between cinema and visual arts and blend the global with the local. This year’s instalment will feature more than 90 films including new and specially commissioned work such as multi-channel art installations, live music including Miwa Nagato-Apthorp, a ceilidh and a film quiz.

alchemyfilmandarts.org.uk

Decades – The Art of Change

1900-1980

29 April-7 Jan 2024. Entry free. Modern Two, 73&75 Belford Road, Edinburgh, EH4 3DR.

Decades takes visitors through a series of six chapters across six rooms at Modern Two. Each chapter speaks of a particular moment across the 20th century where artists rebelled against the previous generation. The result is a collection of works which come together to characterise the period between 1900-1980.

nationalgalleries.org/exhibition

Kirkintilloch Players Centenary

22 April Entry free. Auld Kirk Museum, Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, G66 1HN.

The Kirkintilloch Players is one of Scotland’s oldest amateur drama clubs and this latest exhibition celebrates 100 years of the organisation. The exhibition showcases a range of photographs, costumes, props and artefacts.

edlc.co.uk/heritage-arts

Milngavie Art Exhibition

22 April-11 May. Entry free. Lillie Art Gallery, 71 Station Road, Milngavie, G62 8BZ.

The latest Milngavie Art Club exhibition features more than 150 works by members of the club that was formed in 1915 and currently has around 170 artists. There’s an array of works from artists of all ages and disciplines for visitors to discover.

edlc.co.uk/heritage-arts

The Wee Art Studio Student Exhibition and Sale

22 April. Entry free. Rouken Glen Park, Rouken Glen Road, Giffnock, G46 7JL.

Artist Caroline Bennet has more than 80 regular students spanning ages from six to over 60 years old. This exhibition gives visitors the opportunity to see the wonderful work produced in her studio. Attendees can vote for their favourite piece from across the various age groups and some of the adult work is for sale too.

theweeartstudio.co.uk

The Cost of Dying Photographic Exhibition

24 April-5 May. Entry free. Mazumdar Shaw Advanced Research Centre, 11 Chapel Lane, Glasgow, G11 6EW.

This photographic exhibition aims to shed light in the way in which people’s socio-economic circumstances can have a profound impact on their end of life experience. It is a culmination of a four-year research project that supported people living with financial hardship and serious advanced illness to take images that tell the story of dying at home in Scotland. Award-winning documentary photographer Margaret Mitchell was commissioned to create a body of work reflecting on the participants’ stories and emotions.

gla.ac.uk

From the Capital by Ruth Nicol

22-29 April. Entry free. Detail Framing, 11 Lochrin Place, Edinburgh, EH3 9QX.

Artist Ruth Nicol documents various scenes around Scotland’s capital city. Her work explores location and architecture and includes residential, historical, commercial as well as natural, nautical and industrial landscapes. All the locations depicted are important to the artist and represent either daily views or personally significant vistas.The exhibition is also the first public showing of any work since a major studio flood back in November 2022.

detailframing.co.uk/framing

Vigil

22-24 April. Entry free. Wasps Patriothall, Patriothall Studio, 48 Hamilton Place, Stockbridge and Canonmills, EH3 5AY.

Vigil is an exhibition of large-scale work in charcoal from artist Janice Deary. The vigil is a universal phenomenon – in times of uncertainty people gather together to keep watch, to pray or bear witness. Deary uses the large-scale to explore themes of light and dark. Originally from South Africa, Deary now lives in Scotland and has a studio in Newburgh where she creates her work.

waspsstudios.org.uk

Paisley Patchers Quilt Exhibition

22 April. Entry from £4. Paisley North Church, Abercorn Street, Paisley, PA3 4AG.

Paisley Patchers are holding their annual quilt exhibition at Paisley North Church. A variety of members’s work will be on display alongside a special community quilt made by the people living in the Houston area during lockdown.

whatsonrenfrewshire.co.uk

One With Everything

28 April-12 May. Entry free. Wasps Patriothall, Patriothall Studio, 48 Hamilton Place, EH3 5AY

One With Everything (OWE) is an art exhibition taking place over two weeks at Patriothall in Stockbridge. Divided into two galleries, one devoted to solo work and one to collective work, it displays visual and abstract canvases, sculptures and an installation.

waspsstudios.org.uk

Charlotte Cohen