With many bottles routinely costing more than $100, the Napa isn’t a cheap date but thankfully there are regions such as Monterey where you can still buy a decent Cabernet for less than the cost of a secondhand car.

In fact, despite starting the year with a bottle of 2012 Opus One, California first growth (with a price to match), I’ve just had a £17 bottle from the Monterey that I think is currently my favourite wine of the year so far and I imagine it will be hard to beat.

The wine in question is the Franciscan and I rarely say this but it completely blew my mind, especially for the price.

Franciscan Cabernet Sauvignon

This is a stunning wine with layer upon layer of cassis and plums. Almost perfectly balanced with hints of caramel and a velvety finish. It would be divine at three times the price but at £17 it’s the steal of the year. My advice: buy it while you can.

Ocado £17

Bogle California Petite Syrah

By heck, this is an intense wine, but an easily enjoyable one at that. Quite flowery on the nose, with a palate full of bramble jam, cocoa and vanilla oak. Gorgeous.

The Wine Society £14.50